"Didn't want cameras on my face" - Max Verstappen's father thought Lewis Hamilton would win F1 title

Max Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen left the pitlane in Abu Dhabi to avoid cameras and watch the race quietly. He did so because he felt Lewis Hamilton would win the final race of the season. The 2021 F1 champion’s father believed the title had slipped away from his son’s hands until the last five laps of the race.

Describing his emotions prior to the last five laps, Jos Verstappen said:

“I left the pit and I went upstairs to sit quiet, I had my television and lap times, because also I didn’t have the feeling it was going to happen. I didn’t want the cameras on my face all the time, so I was quiet.”

Lewis Hamilton was leading the race until the final lap when Max Verstappen overtook him to grab the lead. Before the last five laps of the race, the Dutchman did look like he would finish the race second and lose the championship. However, the safety car being removed before the final lap changed his fortunes.

Max Verstappen's father went through a mix of emotions in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen’s fortunes changed after Nicholas Latifi crashed five laps before the checkered flag. The Williams driver’s crash brought out the safety car, which allowed the Dutchman to change his tires. Verstappen's new tires helped him take on Hamilton on the final lap to clinch the title.

Describing the final lap battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, Jos said:

“Then there was one lap to go. Everybody knows if Max is behind on the last lap, he will whatever happens. We were just thinking where he will do it and he did it at corner 5. What i didn’t expect is thats the way where you should overtake because you have two long straights coming. Then Lewis came alongside him into the new fast corner. Its crazy exiting, tears in my eyes, exciting, nervous, everything comes together.”

The final lap of the race was the only lap led by Max Verstappen.

