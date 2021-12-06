What is the difference between yellow flag and red flag in F1?

Race officials in F1 communicate directly with drivers using flags to indicate track conditions and relay critical communications.

Racing flags indicate caution and danger, and more often than not, the show of flags during races has drastically changed the outcome of a Grand Prix.

Let us take a closer look and understand what the most commonly confused flags — Yellow and Red — mean:

Yellow Flags in F1

The yellow flags are usually warnings

The yellow flag is shown in case of any danger on the track, which could be due to a collision, or due to a mechanical or an electrical failure.

The way a yellow flag is waved also plays a crucial role and has different meanings. The driver must slow down at the sight of a yellow flag, and double waved yellow flags indicate that the driver must be prepared to stop until the situation is resolved.

It is accompanied by a safety car sign if the safety car is on track.

Overtaking is prohibited in all cases.

Red Flags in F1

The red flags signal a race stop

Red flags are shown to bring the session to a halt. Bad weather conditions, poor track conditions, or an accident on the track warrants the use of a red flag.

The most recent red flag during a race session was waved at the Saudi Arabian GP today on lap 15. The collision between Nikita Mazepin's Haas and George Russell's Williams warranted the bringing out of the red flags.

The incident could be critical in the title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

