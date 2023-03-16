'Disingenuous' and 'Crass' - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff called out by Eddie Jordan for his handling of the team in Bahrain

Eddie Jordan was dissatisfied with the way Toto Wolff handled Mercedes and the comments he made on the design crew of the team.

After Mercedes suffered a difficult time in the 2022 season, there was much hope with the W14 as it was supposed to be much more competitive. However, the race in Bahrain made it quite apparent that the team wasn't anywhere near victory.

While this certainly wasn't good, the design crew of the team took heavy criticism in Toto Wolff's comments.

Being the team principal, it is obvious that what he says matters a lot to the team. He described the Bahrain GP as "one of the worst days of racing." Adding to it, he stated that the team has taken the wrong development path with the car and must have a design change later.

Eddie Jordan, who once owned his own team in the sport, feels that Wolff should not have made these comments for the team as it is 'disingenuous' in his opinion. He said on the Formula For Success podcast:

"He’s the CEO, he’s the boss. The buck stops with him. This is happening under his watch. To blame or criticise anybody in his design team is actually disingenuous. It’s really crass."

Jordan feels Toto Wolff should take responsibility for the issues Mercedes is currently facing

Eddie Jordan is of the belief that Toto Wolff, being the head of the team, should be the one to take up responsibility for the phase Mercedes is in rather than blaming others.

He feels that the Austrian is sincere enough to do this and should do it:

"I hate to hear that, because he must be a man, stand up and take it on the chin and say, ‘My team, my people, we have failed to get the job successfully done at this moment. However, there are times ahead that we’re looking forward to and we will be there much stronger than we were in 2022.

"I think that Toto is strong enough, big enough and man enough to front this up and actually sort it out."

However, David Coulthard, who was also in the podcast, has hope for Mercedes. He believes that since there are 23 races in the season, they could follow a recovery path through their upgrade packages and get back into the competition.

At the same time though, it seems difficult that the team will be able to fulfil Lewis Hamilton's dream of an eighth world championship this season itself.

Poll : 0 votes