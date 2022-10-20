Do F1 drivers get to keep their trophies after Grand Prix win?

Despite giving it their all physically, mentally, and emotionally racing week after week, F1 drivers do not generally get to keep their trophies after winning a Grand Prix. In some cases, while they may get the opportunity to take home a replica, the teams generally keep the trophies on display at their headquarters.

What most people who are new to the sport don't realize is that F1 is largely a team sport. Drivers' wins are a result of work done by hundreds of people on the team. With some exceptions where drivers are allowed to take their trophies home, this is generally included in a clause that drivers are asked to sign.

In some cases, such as the British Grand Prix, even teams are not permitted to take possession of the winning trophy. All of these, however, differ from team to team and race to race.

On the other hand, the championship trophy remains in the possession of F1, instead of going to the driver or the team. This trophy is presented to the world champion at the end of the season at the annual FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony, rather than at the race where the driver was crowned champion.

Max Verstappen 'deserved' to win 2021 title despite cost cap breach, says former F1 driver

A day after Max Verstappen was crowned world champion at the 2022 Japanese GP, the FIA revealed that Red Bull made a minor breach of the cost cap regulations in the 2021 season.

Former F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi, however, believes that this has no impact on the Dutchman as a deserving world champion.

In an interview with Vegas Insider, the two-time F1 world champion said:

“No, absolutely nothing to do with Max. In my opinion, he really deserved it last year and he really deserved it this year. He won most of the races in the last championship and this year he was fantastic on his way to the championship.”

“Max showed the performance, showed his talent, showed under pressure he doesn’t wither. He showed he is a world champion. When you are starting a new year as defending world champion, there is a lot of pressure. And he dealt with that very well.”

It was made clear that despite the breach of regulation, Max Verstappen would remain the 2021 world champion.

Nonetheless, teams have indeed voiced their opposition to a light penalty for the Austrian outfit.

