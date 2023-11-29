“Do you still have it?” - Lewis Hamilton admits to questioning himself after difficult couple years with Mercedes F1

Lewis Hamilton recently opened up about questioning himself after suffering two difficult years with Mercedes after the 2021 F1 season. The seven-time world champion has now participated in two entire seasons without a single win, something that was completely alien to him.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Sport, Lewis Hamilton initially claimed that if one has difficult F1 seasons like he has, one can start questioning themselves and their ability to perform anymore. The Mercedes driver also stated how magical the feeling is when everything clicks, something he claims he has been searching for.

Lewis Hamilton said:

"Ultimately, when you have difficult seasons like this, there are always going to be moments when you're like: 'Is it me, or is it the car? Do you still have it? Has it gone?' Because you're missing that, you know... when the magic happens, when everything comes together, the car and you, and that spark, it's extraordinary. And that's what you're in the search for."

Hamilton admitted that he is only human, denying that what he does is anything extraordinary and out-of-this-world. He added:

"I'm only human. If anyone in the world tells you they don't have those things, they're in denial. We're all human beings."

The British driver has dominated the sport for quite some time now and has equaled Michael Schumacher's world championship record. He has recently extended his contract with Mercedes until 2025 and will try his best to clinch another world championship before hanging up his racing boots.

F1 pundit feels Lewis Hamilton was not feisty during the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 pundit Mark Hughes recently spoke about Lewis Hamilton's race at the 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP. He dissected the mindset of the driver and claimed that he was not up for the challenge to move up the grid and bag a podium. Rather, he looked worn down and did not really bother to race harder.

Speaking on The Race podcast, Hughes said:

"I didn't get the feeling from Lewis this weekend that he was really up for it. I think, had the car been quick, yes, that would have switched him one, but I think after the season they have had, that he has had, its just gives the impression of being worn down. And when you are presented with a situation like this and it's the last race, it does not really mean anything for him and the car."

Lewis Hamilton started the Abu Dhabi GP from 11th and only finished ninth.