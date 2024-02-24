"Do you want to be a reporter still next year?": Nico Hulkenberg's savage takedown of a disrespectful reporter

Nico Hulkenberg recently shot down a reporter for asking whether he wants to be an F1 driver in 2025. The question was asked because the German's current contract with Haas expires in 2024.

At a media interaction, where Sportskeeda was present, the reporter asked Hulkenberg:

"Do you want to be a Formula 1 driver in 2025?"

The Haas driver did not like the question. He initially stated that he has established he wants to be in Formula 1 next year. He then asked the same question to the reporter.

"Yes. We've established that. Do you want to be a reporter still next year?" Hulkenberg said.

The reporter replied:

"Yes."

Nico Hulkenberg concluded:

"Good."

Several driver contracts are ending after 2024, including Nico Hulkenberg's. Hence, the driver market during and after the 2024 F1 season will be quite interesting to witness. While some will extend their contracts, others will try to change teams.

Hulkenberg had a decent 2023 F1 season, especially considering Haas' car performance. He finished P16 in the drivers' championship, scoring nine points. He outscored his teammate Kevin Magnussen, who ended up in P19.

Nico Hulkenberg is positive about Haas's new team principal's approach

Niko Hulkenberg is looking forward to working with Haas's new team principal, Ayao Komatsu.

Addressing the media including Sportskeeda, Nico Hulkenberg stated how Komatsu is a well-known figure in the team. He also mentioned the restructuring the Japanese team boss has done for 2024.

"Yeah obviously he’s a very known quantity from the team, he’s been there from Day 1, everyone knows him. He’s made some changes, restructured a a few things in the technical department. It will be interesting to see how it goes," Nico said.

He added:

"I think and I am optimistic that we can improve on the technical side as well, with some changes that he will do. So yeah all to play for but down to us to do a better job than last year."

Haas hired Ayao Komatsu as their new team principal after removing Guenther Steiner. Before becoming the team principal, Komatsu worked in the American outfit as a trackside engineering director.