"Does Helmut know you need a fast car to be fast?" Fans react to Red Bull chief's comment on Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda's slow pace

Red Bull's Helmut Marko feels Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda are both driving too slow and it isn't helping them with the speculated Red Bull campaign.

In their first year after rebranding, RB has not been as competitive as they might have anticipated. The team remained out of points after the end of the first two races and seemingly, their pace isn't very impressive at the moment. Added to it, both drivers are speculated to be candidates for a seat at Red Bull, but their performance isn't helping, as Dr Helmut Marko feels.

Reacting to the situation, Marko stated that Daniel Ricciardo's performance was not as expected in the first two rounds of the 2024 F1 season, and although his teammate Yuki Tsunoda is better in qualifying, his race pace isn't enough. He told Sky Germany:

"There's a lot at stake for [Tsunoda and Ricciardo]. Both might be hoping for a seat at Red Bull, and one should be well ahead of the other."

"So far Ricciardo is a bit behind. But let's put it this way: Tsunoda's qualifying speed is OK. But in the race, both are too slow."

Fans, however, were not completely amused by Marko's comments about the drivers' pace. Most of them felt that the issue was not with the drivers but with the car which is just not competitive enough to score points under the current circumstances. One fan wrote:

"Does Helmut know you need a fast car to be fast?"

Most of the users commented about the team's slow pit stops, cars that according to them are not competitive enough, and strategic errors.

Not everyone disagreed with the comments. Some praised Marko for his transparent approach to drivers.

Some users felt the need to put Liam Lawson in the car, who had an impressive stint as Daniel Ricciardo's temporary replacement in the 2023 F1 season.

Daniel Ricciardo not focused on Red Bull seat amidst speculations

With Sergio Perez's Red Bull contract expiring at the end of this season and Helmut Marko's comments on both the RB drivers, it is speculated that the Australian is trying to chase the seat at Red Bull.

Despite the strong statements, Daniel Ricciardo denied any such ambitions. He stated that he "doesn't buy into any stories" and that he is focused on RB for now.

"I don’t buy into any of the stories, if you will. I know what my position is in the team and I know what, let’s say… some potential things that could happen if I do very well," he told Formula1.com.

Ricciardo was signed as Red Bull's reserve driver after his contract with McLaren was terminated at the end of the 2022 F1 season. He was then called to RB (then AlphaTauri) to replace Nyck de Vries, the rookie whose contract was terminated mid-season by the team owing to his performance.