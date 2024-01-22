“Does Max realize he’s a Formula 1 driver?”: Fans react to Max Verstappen admitting special clause in his contract

Max Verstappen revealing that his contract does not let him participate in any "dangerous" sports such as skiing has drawn reactions from the F1 world.

The three-time world champion has never been spotted skiing or taking part in any such adventurous sports. This is, as he recently revealed, because of a clause in his Red Bull contract that restricts him from taking part in certain activities. For example, he was not allowed to drive at the Nurburgring last year (as per Crash.net).

While talking about the contracts signed by professional footballers that do not let them take part in skiing, Max Verstappen told Formule1.nl that his contract has some similar restrictions.

"Me too. No dangerous sports. I haven't skied in five years because of the risk of breaking or twisting something with all the consequences that entails."

"And of course, also in the knowledge that there are still years to come in which I have a great chance to become champion again and win races. If you think about that, you automatically take fewer risks."

Fans on social media found it rather questioning that a Formula 1 driver going around a circuit at more than 200 mph is not allowed to take part in "dangerous" sports. One fan said:

"Does max realise he’s a formula 1 driver?"

Expand Tweet

Some were enthusiastic enough to find pictures of him skiing.

Expand Tweet

"That's why they didn't allow him to ride the MotoGP bike"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Should have said 'No dangerous sport except formula one.'"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"yea, F1 is the safest of them all."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"In other news, the sun is hot."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen wins iRacing virtual Daytona 24H

The three-time world champion's passion for racing is noticed during the off-season period when he takes part in various virtual racing series. He recently took part in a 24-hour Daytona race in iRacing with his teammates Gianni Vecchio and Ole Steinbraten, racing for Team Redline.

Max Verstappen was racing in the GTD category and took the win with a lap's lead from Luke Mckeown in second place. The race went on for 920 laps over an entire day.

The time that the Red Bull driver spends behind his racing simulator has been analyzed as one of the reasons for his skillfulness during the actual F1 races. The 2023 season saw complete domination from him, winning 19 of the 22 races. His driving was spotless and almost perfect for the entire length of the season.