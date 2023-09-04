Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently declared that he does not care about Max Verstappen's record-breaking 10th consecutive win at the 2023 F1 Italian GP. The Dutchman broke Sebastian Vettel's decade-long record of winning nine consecutive races and will surely extend it further as he continues to dominate F1 this season. However, Wolff is not too impressed by it.

Speaking to Fox about the record, the Mercedes team principal initially stated how his team was unable to achieve this milestone quicker since they had two drivers fighting within the team.

Furthermore, he disregarded Verstappen's 10th consecutive win record and stated that it was only for a Wikipedia page and nothing else.

"Our situation was different because we had two guys fighting against each other within the team. I don’t know whether he cares about the record. It’s not something that would be important for me, any of those numbers. It’s for Wikipedia. Nobody reads that anyway," said Toto Wolff.

As soon as the statement was made, it went viral on various social media platforms. Several F1 fans reacted to the comments made by the Mercedes chief and pointed out how Wolff was clearly salty and was unable to keep his cool after Max Verstappen broke the record for most consecutive race wins.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Does Toto really not see how salty he sounds," one fan commented.

"Wikipedia! Toto really hating this RB Dominance. Build a better car and make it a contest"

Red Bull team boss on how Max Verstappen had to manage tire temperatures during a hot 2023 F1 Italian GP

After the 2023 F1 Italian GP, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner explained how Max Verstappen had to manage tire temperatures during the latter stages of the race.

Gorner told the media, including Sportskeeda:

“He had to manage some temperature things and we didn't want to take any risks with that. It was extremely hot here in Monza today. We saw some parameters in terms of temperature that were still under control, but for Gasly, quite a lot of cars were together. We didn't want Max to end up in the dirty air, that's why we took it a bit easier in the last laps."

Max Verstappen now has 10 back-to-back race wins and is comfortably leading the drivers' championship with 364 points.