"Doing my absolute maximum" - Mercedes driver on tackling Lewis Hamilton in 2022 F1 season

Mercedes driver George Russell believes he doesn’t need to change his routine to tackle Lewis Hamilton. The 24-year-old revealed he plans to continue with the same routine he has had to be able to capitalize on the maximum from the top team seat.

Speaking to RacingNews365, Russell spoke on what changes he would make to his strategy, saying:

“The answer is nothing because the process and the routine I’ve had up until this point is what led me to get this drive in the first place. I’m going to sleep the same, I’m going to eat the same, I’m going to train the same, because I feel like I was doing my absolute maximum, my best, to give me the best possible shot at the Mercedes seat in the first place.”

George Russell believes no need to change his system to beat Lewis Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas had earlier issued a warning to George Russell, claiming it would not be easy to beat the seven-time world champion even with the same tools. The Finn believes that although the Mercedes junior would settle in well with the Silver Arrows team, he didn’t expect Lewis Hamilton to be beaten.

Responding to the warning in a unique way, the former Williams driver admitted it might be different for others. He, however, plans to not overanalyze the situation and continue putting in the effort he has done so far.

Downplaying the need to change his approach to tackle his team-mate, Russell:

“If I feel like I could be doing more this year, I would have been doing it anyway. I think it’s important not to over-analyze, or not to change too much of a system that has been working for me. It may be very different for someone else but, for me, I feel like it’s working and I want to continue what I built over the past four or five years.”

While Bottas believes Russell will find it difficult to beat the Mercedes champion, Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko and CEO Christian Horner think the opposite. The Red Bull duo believe Mercedes is set to witness another intra-team rivalry in the upcoming season, where they expect the junior driver to be as competitive as the senior champion.

Edited by Anurag C