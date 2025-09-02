F1 Fans have given their reactions to the potential return of the V8 engines that were previously run between 2006 - 2013. Next year will mark the dawn of a new era in the sport, but amid this, talks have been taking place in the background about a return to the V8s somewhere down the line.

The V8 is a type of internal combustion engine with eight cylinders arranged in a V-shape, with four on each side. Moreover, the F1 engines that were previously used were 2.4-litre naturally aspirated units, which meant that they didn't have to rely on turbochargers or hybrid systems to improve performance.

The V8s were known for their defening sound, high-revving, that could go up to 18000 rpm at their peak. In line with the prospect of the return of the V8s, AMUS reporter Tobi Gruener recently wrote the following via X:

"Engine manufacturers will discuss again about future PU regulations in a meeting at Monza. Next Power Units will most likely be naturally aspirated 2.4-litre V8 hybrids. It's not clear though when they will be introduced."

Seeing this on the web, fans have come up with positive reactions. A particular fan wrote:

"Don’t get my hopes up."

Another fan via the same platform added the following:

"Bring it on."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Formula Historic." A fan wrote.

"Oooh I hope it sounds good." Another added.

"There is HOPE at last!" Another added.

In comparison to the power units of today, the V8s are way simpler in terms of their operation, and they don't have energy recovery systems or turbochargers, making them lighter and also expensive.

V8s could make a return to F1 by 2029, per FIA President

F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty

While fans have come up with upbeat takes in regard to the prospect of the return of V8s, the FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, also talked about it in July this year. Via the same, he even suggested that fans could see the roaring V8 engines back in F1 by the start of the 2029 season.

In line with this, Sulayem had an interaction at the 2025 British Grand Prix and added the following:

"The current engine is so complicated, you have no idea, and it is costly. R&D [research and development] is reaching $200 million, and the engine is costing approximately $1.8m to $2.1m, so if we go with a straight V8, let's see." Via ESPN.

"We need to do it soon... you need three years, so hopefully by 2029 we have something there, but the fuel is also very expensive, and we have to be very careful with that. Transmissions are very expensive."

From 2026 onwards, F1 will have engines with more battery power, but considering what Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in Silverstone, it will be interesting to see whether V8s will return by 2029 or not.

