"Don't put DRS on bikes please": Fans react to F1 owner Liberty Media buying MotoGP in a deal worth $4B

F1 fans have mocked its US-based owner, Liberty Media, after they officiated their speculated interest in MotoGP worth $4 billion.

The pinnacle of motorsport was promoted and managed by CVC Capital Partners until the end of the 2016 season. On January 23, 2017, Liberty Media announced the full acquisition of the sport at a staggering enterprise value of $8 billion and equity value of $4.4 billion.

From then on until the present, the US-based firm has widened the scope of F1 globally. Liberty Media is essentially a media company founded by John Malone in 1991. The corporation has three pillars of ownership; F1, Sirius XM, and Live Nation Entertainment.

Recently, the media company expressed its interest in adding another pillar by taking over the pinnacle of bike racing - the MotoGP. Within a few days after the speculations gained traction, the firm announced the takeover of Dorna, the parent company of MotoGP. Liberty Media has acquired the stakes at a price tag of $4.53 billion.

Shortly after the takeover went public, the fanbase on social media poured in their opinions on the breakthrough deal. One fan joked about not using DRS on the bikes like F1 cars use to get an extra kick of speed, commenting:

"Don't put DRS on bikes please 🙏"

Another fan aimed at Netflix for their heavy inclination in making sports docuseries, writing:

"Ride to Survive incoming 🤣😭"

Here is the mixed bag of reactions the fans gave upon hearing about the deal:

Lando Norris believes F1 has to "wait for 2026" before they see a massive turnaround

Back in 2014, when the hybrid era came into being, Mercedes exercised their relentless dominance, raking in eight constructors titles and seven drivers titles. However, with new regulations in 2022, the Silver Arrows suffered a massive blow as Red Bull's superior aerodynamic design concept reigned supreme over the German outfit.

Emphasis was more on car design than the engine to negate big performance gaps and make the race more adrenaline-packed. From the second half of 2022 until the present, the Austrian company has ruthlessly denied its rivals of the highly coveted trophy.

During the pre-season launch, many showed confidence in their cars as every team in the paddock had the success recipe of arguably the most dominant F1 car ever built - The RB19. However, when the season-opener Bahrain GP kicked off, Max Verstappen's margin of victory over the next non-Red Bull car, fielded by Carlos Sainz in P3, was 25.110 seconds.

Witnessing the unfathomable dominance of Red Bulls over the entire paddock, McLaren driver Lando Norris said that the sport has to wait until 2026 before they could witness a big turnaround. He said (via motorsport.com):

"I think for things to really shake up, you need to wait until 2026. I think that could potentially be a big shake-up for every team, including the power units probably being one of the biggest things."

