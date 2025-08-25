"Don't ruin his career like this": Fans react to 4x IndyCar champion Alex Palou being approached by Red Bull for a seat alongside Max Verstappen

Fresh reports have dropped on Monday claiming that Red Bull Racing F1 have approached IndyCar champion Alex Palou to partner Max Verstappen in 2026. Fans online have reacted to this news, with many evaluating what a move like this could mean for the Spaniard.The Indianapolis Star has dropped a bombshell report first thing on Monday morning, claiming that Red Bull Racing have expressed a concrete interest in signing 4x IndyCar champion Alex Palou for 2026. This would see the 28-year-old line up alongside reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, if it comes to fruition.&quot;Red Bull Racing expressed interest in signing four-time IndyCar champion to join Verstappen, sources confirmed to the Indianapolis Star.&quot;Fans on X have reacted to this news, with many raising questions over what Palou's future would look like if a move to the Austrian F1 outfit becomes a reality.&quot;Don't ruin his career like this,&quot; said one fan.👩🏾‍🚀Astro⁷✨ @astro_kiannaLINKDon't ruin his career like this&quot;What a way to end your career!,&quot; said another user.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Fraze 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @fraze1976LINKWhat a way to end your career!&quot;He will not last a year,&quot; claimed yet another fan.Robo van Persie @RobovanPersie32LINKHe will not last a yearHere are some more reactions:&quot;Why would he go to 'RedBull' to be a 2nd driver when he could continue making his legacy at IndyCar,&quot; questioned one user.✨ @44piastriLINKwhy would he go to 'redbull' to be a 2nd driver when he could continue making his legacy at indycar&quot;Would be cool to see him get a shot in F1,&quot; said another fan.Chevy84 @chevychevelle48LINKWould be cool to see him get a shot in F1. Tho I'd miss him as a talent on the IndyCar side&quot;Wow! He may be the first driver that Max wouldn’t overwhelm!!,&quot; claimed another user.Tom N 🇺🇸🏎️🍷🍽️ @TomN81094262LINKWow! He may be the first driver that Max wouldn’t overwhelm!!Previously, Alex Palou was a test and reserve driver for the McLaren F1 Team. The driver broke off his deal with the Papaya squad in 2023, claiming that he was switching his focus completely to IndyCar, as there was no opportunity to get into F1 at the time.It now remains to be seen if the reigning IndyCar champ even considers a move to F1, even if Red Bull's interest is proved to be genuine.Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda is out of contract at the end of 2025Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda at the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: GettyThe second Red Bull seat is currently vacant for the 2026 season, as Yuki Tsunoda's ongoing deal expires at the end of the ongoing F1 season. The Milton Keynes-based outfit is reportedly not looking to offer the driver an extension.But before the summer break, chief advisor Helmut Marko had claimed that the decision on the second driver was not made, and would likely be pondered over during the interval.&quot;Our driver evaluation traditionally takes place after the summer break. At the moment, everything is open. We’re looking at performances, both positive and negative,&quot; Marko said during the Hungarian GP weekend. [via F1-insider]Before the reports of Red Bull approaching Palou, Isack Hadjar was one of the more popular names being thrown around as Max Verstappen's potential teammate in 2026. F2 star and academy product Arvid Lindblad is also highly rated within the team, and could also be in line for a promotion to F1 in 2026.