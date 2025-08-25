  • home icon
  • "Don't ruin his career like this": Fans react to 4x IndyCar champion Alex Palou being approached by Red Bull for a seat alongside Max Verstappen

By Samyak Sharma
Published Aug 25, 2025 12:24 GMT
Fans react as reports of Red Bull approaching Alex Palou for a 2026 F1 seat surface [Images via Getty]
Fresh reports have dropped on Monday claiming that Red Bull Racing F1 have approached IndyCar champion Alex Palou to partner Max Verstappen in 2026. Fans online have reacted to this news, with many evaluating what a move like this could mean for the Spaniard.

The Indianapolis Star has dropped a bombshell report first thing on Monday morning, claiming that Red Bull Racing have expressed a concrete interest in signing 4x IndyCar champion Alex Palou for 2026. This would see the 28-year-old line up alongside reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen, if it comes to fruition.

"Red Bull Racing expressed interest in signing four-time IndyCar champion to join Verstappen, sources confirmed to the Indianapolis Star."
Fans on X have reacted to this news, with many raising questions over what Palou's future would look like if a move to the Austrian F1 outfit becomes a reality.

"Don't ruin his career like this," said one fan.
"What a way to end your career!," said another user.
"He will not last a year," claimed yet another fan.
Here are some more reactions:

"Why would he go to 'RedBull' to be a 2nd driver when he could continue making his legacy at IndyCar," questioned one user.
"Would be cool to see him get a shot in F1," said another fan.
"Wow! He may be the first driver that Max wouldn’t overwhelm!!," claimed another user.
Previously, Alex Palou was a test and reserve driver for the McLaren F1 Team. The driver broke off his deal with the Papaya squad in 2023, claiming that he was switching his focus completely to IndyCar, as there was no opportunity to get into F1 at the time.

It now remains to be seen if the reigning IndyCar champ even considers a move to F1, even if Red Bull's interest is proved to be genuine.

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda is out of contract at the end of 2025

Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda at the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty
The second Red Bull seat is currently vacant for the 2026 season, as Yuki Tsunoda's ongoing deal expires at the end of the ongoing F1 season. The Milton Keynes-based outfit is reportedly not looking to offer the driver an extension.

But before the summer break, chief advisor Helmut Marko had claimed that the decision on the second driver was not made, and would likely be pondered over during the interval.

"Our driver evaluation traditionally takes place after the summer break. At the moment, everything is open. We’re looking at performances, both positive and negative," Marko said during the Hungarian GP weekend. [via F1-insider]

Before the reports of Red Bull approaching Palou, Isack Hadjar was one of the more popular names being thrown around as Max Verstappen's potential teammate in 2026. F2 star and academy product Arvid Lindblad is also highly rated within the team, and could also be in line for a promotion to F1 in 2026.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

