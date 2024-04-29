Donald Trump's electoral fundraiser at the 2024 F1 Miami GP banned by organizers

Ahead of the 2024 F1 Miami GP, race organizers banned Donald Trump's electoral fundraiser from using a paddock suite.

As Trump tries to run for president of the United States in November against current president Joe Biden, many of Trump's supporters are trying to help him do so.

Steven Witkoff, a real estate developer in New York, was one of the Trump supporters who recently bought a Paddock Club Rooftop Suite at the Miami International Autodrome.

According to the Washington Post, though, Witkoff was sent a cease-and-desist letter from Miami GP organizers, disallowing him to use the suite in any way. The report claimed that Witkoff was charging $250,000 per ticket for the suite as a way to raise money for Trump's election campaign.

The article also said that two anonymous individuals claimed that Witkoff invited members of the Shell Bay Club, a golf club in Hollywood City, to attend the Miami GP.

Although the invitation didn't mention the former president, when two individuals called the club for more details of the event, Trump's name came up, and the entrance fee was said to be $250,000.

Before this, Steven Witkoff also testified on behalf of Trump in a civil case, resulting in a $350 million fine for financial fraud.

The report further claimed that Donald Trump would attend the 2024 F1 Miami GP this weekend, on May 5. His entire schedule would be created and managed by the Secret Service.

The contents of the letter were reported by the Washington Post. It initially read that Witkoff was charging people $250,000 per ticket to get access to the suite. It added that this method of raising funds for political purposes through a suite 'clearly violates' the rules of the race event.

“It has come to our attention that you may be using your Paddock Club Rooftop Suite for a political purpose, namely raising money for a federal election at $250,000 per ticket, which clearly violates the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix suite license agreement,” the letter read.

The Grand Prix hosts wrote that, if the report is true, the suite will be banned, and the cost will be refunded to Witkoff in full.

“If this is true, we regret to inform you that your suite license will be revoked, you will not be allowed to attend the race at any time, and we will refund you in full.”

Miami GP would host the second sprint race weekend of the 2024 F1 season. It commences on Friday, May 3, with one practice session and one sprint qualifying session.

On Saturday, May 4, the main sprint race takes place along with the Grand Prix qualifying session. On Sunday, May 5, the Grand Prix will take place at the Miami International Autodrome.