"They don't deserve any words coming out of my mouth" - Max Verstappen fumes at Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Max Verstappen refused to share his opinions on Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in the FIA press conference. The Dutchman refused to mention Mercedes or the reigning champion’s name in the interview, preferring to dodge controversy over penalties and incidents in the race.

Speaking at the post-race press conference, Verstappen said:

“I don’t agree with all the decisions, but I also don’t want to talk about it too much, because I don’t think we need to talk about it, they don’t deserve any mentions.”

Max Verstappen felt the penalties for his moves on Lewis Hamilton and Esteban Ocon were unfair when he cut a corner and had to give the place back.

The Dutchman tried giving the place back to Hamilton after he ran wide and forced the Briton off the track at Turn 27. When Max Verstappen slowed down for the change, Hamilton, who at that point was not informed about the position swap, clipped the rear of the Red Bull, which he claimed braked too hard.

The 24-year-old felt he was the only one slapped with penalties while his title rival was let off.

Summing up the eventful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen said:

“Confusing! Third, then starting first, dropped to third, third to first, five-second penalty, second, finished second, touches.”

Max Verstappen slapped with a further 10 second penalty after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Upon investigating the Turn 27 incident, FIA stewards slapped Max Verstappen with a 10-second penalty for causing a collision. According to the FIA, while the Dutchman was slowing down he should not have braked 2.4 G’s.

Despite the penalty, the Red Bull F1 driver retained a second place finish.

Although the penalties and decisions in the race were debated by many and stirred controversy, the FIA's verdict on Max Verstappen could cloud the headlines ahead of the final race of the season.

Edited by Anurag Changmai