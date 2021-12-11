"Don't think we really need to?": Lewis Hamilton refuses question about Max Verstappen's positives

Lewis Hamilton hesitated to list positives about Max Verstappen when Sportskeeda asked the two drivers to list positives about each other during the FIA post-qualifying press conference. The Briton prompted his Dutch rival in jest to say that it wasn't really necessary!

On being asked to list positives about his title contender, Lewis Hamilton joked and said:

“Don’t think we really need to do it!”

Although the Briton smiled while saying that, it was one of the first press conferences in recent times where the two rivals shared a light-hearted moment and enjoyed a bit of relaxed banter.

During a hotly-contested season that's been characterized by broken carbon fiber on track and a war of words off it, the relationship between the two title protagonists has been testy, for the most part.

There have been moments in Silverstone, Hungary, Brazil and Saudi Arabia where a cold vibe existed between the two. Nevertheless, the last press conference before the title finale saw Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen get along rather well.

Lewis Hamilton will start second on the grid at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Starting in the second row at a circuit where grid position will be key, Lewis Hamilton will be at a disadvantage on the dirty side of the grid. To add to the mix, Red Bull's switch to the soft tires in Q2 will help Max Verstappen get off the line at the start and possibly distance himself from Hamilton.

To add to the Briton’s woes, he will be starting the race on the slower medium compound tires with his rear-gunner Valtteri Bottas far down the grid in sixth. By comparison, Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez qualified fourth on the grid and will be in a better position to help the Dutchman defend against the Mercedes onslaught.

