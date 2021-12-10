"I don't turn up with No.1 on my car" - Lewis Hamilton considers himself 'the hunter' at the start of every F1 season

Lewis Hamilton described his approach to every championship as "normal" while speaking at the drivers' press conference in Abu Dhabi.

Explaining his stance on winning multiple world championships, Hamilton said:

“You’re the hunter and you are fighting from the moment you start training. I don’t turn up with No.1 in my car, I turn up with No.44 and I don’t consider myself the champion that year. I consider myself as the one that is fighting for the championship.”

According to Hamilton, every year felt the same where he adopted the same approach coming into the season, starting fresh and claiming a new title. When he was asked if there was anything left to fight for if he claimed his eighth, the British driver was indifferent about changing his approach and losing any enthusiasm, due to his achievements.

The seven-time world champion believes he doesn’t need to use the number 1 on his car, which many earlier world champions have used as he doesn’t deem it necessary.

The reigning F1 Drivers' Championship winner can opt to use number 1 on their car, or stay with their allocated permanent car number. The number 1 was last used by Sebastian Vettel in 2014. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, continues to use his car number 44.

Lewis Hamilton does not feel the 2021 season is any different from other titles he has fought

Explaining the mental routine behind every season, Lewis Hamilton believes the number of championships he wins does not change his approach towards looking forward to a new season. The reigning champion felt every season started from scratch with a different goal every year.

Shedding light on his views about approaching every championship season, Hamilton said:

“I don’t know. At the moment, it feels just like another championship for me. I don’t look at it as a multiple. I look at every season and every year as a start from ground zero.”

Lewis Hamilton’s relentlessness has often intimidated many of his opponents and startled many of his critics. With a younger generation ready to end his reign, it will be interesting to see if F1 finds a new champion in Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, or if the Briton sets a new record of eight titles.

