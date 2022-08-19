"Driving for a brand like Red Bull has definitely increased my profile a lot"- Sergio Perez after receiving worldwide fame in F1

Sergio Perez admits that joining Red Bull has helped him improve his profile. The Mexican driver talked about how Red Bull arguably has the highest fan engagement compared to all teams on the F1 grid and mentioned that his profile had improved due to his association with the team. Talking to the media, Sergio Perez said:

"Red Bull certainly has the biggest fan engagement of all the teams. Driving for a brand like Red Bull has definitely increased my profile a lot [outside Mexico and F1]."

To add to this, both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen enjoy an excellent relationship as well. The two drivers do appear to know their role within the team, and more often than not, there aren't too many clashes between them because of this. Most importantly, Sergio Perez has proven to be a great asset for Red Bull when it comes to helping his team and his teammate.

At the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, Perez valiantly held up Lewis Hamilton to allow Max Verstappen to catch up with him. Even before this, the defense by Perez against Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 F1 Turkish GP was one of the highlights of the season.

Sergio Perez revealed that he gets a lot of love from Dutch fans wherever he goes, and one of the reasons behind this is the kind of relationship he has been able to maintain with Max Verstappen. Perez said:

"[The Dutch fans] are great to me everywhere I go. There are always Dutch fans around, and they are normally very nice to me. [Max and I] have a very good [relationship]. We have a lot of respect for each other, are good workers, and get along well out of the car."

He added:

"If anything happens, we straight away speak with each other. We have that level of trust and confidence within us. It is not important to [get along with a teammate], but it is [an] ideal scenario."

Sergio Perez says Red Bull's drive for perfection is different from other teams

Comparing Red Bull to other teams on the paddock, Perez talked about how they always strived for perfection in whatever they did. According to him, this is evident in how the team approaches the days following a strong weekend.

Talking to the media, Perez said:

"If we win that weekend, there are so many things we can do better. We are always pushing hard [to] all the limits, and I think Red Bull, as a team, is unique in that regard."

He added:

"Red Bull is very different to any other team. Every team is different. Every one has good things and bad things. But certainly, I'm very happy to be part of this [at Red Bull]."

The Red Bull/Sergio Perez partnership has thrived in a rather unexpected way, and it has been great to watch the Mexican have a stint at the front of the grid as well.

