"Dude please don't!": Adrian Newey's wife's reaction goes viral as marshals airlift Sergio Perez's Red Bull and expose the floor details

Red Bull Chief Technical Director Adrian Newey's wife Amanda Newey expressed her displeasure after a photograph of the airlifted RB19 post Sergio Perez's FP1 crash in the 2023 Hungarian GP revealed the car's underside.

The Mexican driver was running an upgraded RB19 for the Hungarian GP but was not able to gather much data after he crashed in Turn 5 on his opening lap of the weekend. Red Bull had brought upgrades to several parts including the sidepod inlets and the radiators.

The crash meant that the car had to be airlifted out of the barriers, subsequently revealing the underbody floor of the RB19. The floor of the Red Bull, designed by Adrian Newey, is one of the main reason for the team's pace dominance since the 2022 regulations change.

Adrian's wife Amanda Newey was not happy that the floor of the car was photographed and posted online, commenting on Autosport's post on Instagram to say:

"Dude please don't!"

Sergio Perez takes blame for his FP1 crash in Hungary

Sergio Perez stated that he was completely responsible for his mistake in the FP1 session and thanked his mechanics for fixing his car for the FP2 session.

As per F1.com, Sergio Perez said:

“It was just a mistake from my side. But the guys have done a tremendous job to get the car together and get some running in FP2. At least we got some good data to look through. Obviously with the weekend format in terms of tyre usage, it will be very important to be able to get a good balance through basically all the compounds, because we’ve seen that in qualifying we’re going to be going through them all – I think we got good information.”

He added:

“I think it’s very early in that regard, given the little running that we ended up doing with the tyre format that we have. I think we will have a better idea tomorrow, [but] certainly, the grid looks really, really tight.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner commented on the incident, saying:

"It's obviously frustrating. It was unfortunate because he put a tire on the grass and made a mistake in Turn 5. I have not been able to talk to him, but we will do so after the session. Hopefully he won't lose too much because the rest of the drivers won't get many laps in because of the track conditions, so obviously it's not the ideal way to start the weekend.

The crash will surely not help Sergio Perez's confidence heading into the rest of the weekend at the Hungaroring.