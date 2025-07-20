"Dude they saved your career": Fans react to Liam Lawson lamenting that Red Bull didn't give him enough time to prove himself

F1 fans on X have shared their reaction to Liam Lawson's recent viewpoint that he wasn't given enough time to showcase his true potential at Red Bull in 2025. Most fans online had a mixed reaction to the Kiwi driver's words.

Liam Lawson was replaced by Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull after the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, which was only the second race weekend of the year. This was seen by most as a harsh and rushed decision by the Austrian team's management.

Speaking recently, Lawson has weighed in on his sacking, claiming he wasn't given enough time to prove himself at Red Bull.

"It was going to take a bit of time to adjust and learn. With no proper testing, the issues in testing, the issues in Melbourne through practice, it wasn’t smooth and clean." said Lawson [via Formula 1's official website]

"I needed time, and I wasn’t given it," he added.

Fans on X have reacted to the New Zealander's words, with some mentioning that it may have been a blessing in disguise for his F1 future.

"Dude they saved your career. Yuki will likely be out of F1 at the end of the season and you will still be here next year. Be grateful," said one fan.

"Red Bull did him dirty i agree, he should've had at least 6 races or something before deciding to drop him or not, glad he's now in a team who gives him confidence," said another user.

"Anyone that disagrees is an idiot. While I do think he would’ve been better than tsunoda, I don’t think it would’ve been anything special," said another fan.

Here are some additional reactions:

"Don't worry was Redbull screwed you over for extra ten million in Honda money. Which been a failure due to Yuki failing badly," said a fan.

"This guy thinks he’s a legend in his own mind," said another user.

"He's not wrong, but on the other hand, he was breathing down everybody's neck, saying he was the best, so.. Yep, reality is different!," said another fan.

Liam Lawson has since been demoted to Racing Bulls, with Yuki Tsunoda taking his place. The 23-year-old recently had his best result of the year, finishing sixth at the Austrian GP.

Liam Lawson unfazed by Red Bull failure to focus on 2025 season with Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson during qualifying for the British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Liam Lawson has claimed that he had tried to ignore the noise surrounding his exit at Red Bull to focus on the task at hand in 2025. The driver also clarified rumors surrounding his confidence levels at the end of his Red Bull stint.

Speaking to Formula 1's official website, Lawson clarified that his confidence remains at an all-time high.

"I haven’t really talked much about it, because I think for a big part of this year, I’ve just ignored everything that happened, and I’ve just focused on trying to drive the car – but I know there was a lot of stuff that went out that was speculation about how I was feeling." said Lawson.

"My confidence hasn’t changed since the start of the year to now," he added.

Lawson remains without an F1 contract for the 2026 season. With half of the ongoing season already over, the RB driver will be hoping to improve performances enough to sign an extension soon to remain at the Italian team.

