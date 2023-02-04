Dutch Lion Max Verstappen heaps praise on 7x F1 champion Lewis Hamilton: "He's been one of the greatest drivers ever"

Max Verstappen has expressed his admiration for Lewis Hamilton, stating that he is one of the few drivers who could prevent him from clinching a third straight Formula 1 title.

The Dutchman fought hard against Hamilton in 2021 for every point and won his maiden F1 title by beating him on the final lap of the season's final race. The 2022 campaign, however, was anything but stressful for Verstappen.

The 25-year-old won a record 15 races out of 22, finished on the podium 17 times and defended his title with a 146-point cushion over Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who finished second.

Verstappen isn't expecting to have a free run at the title this year as he believes seven-time world champion Hamilton will pose a big threat.

He told Sky Sports:

"He's been one of the greatest drivers ever in the sport, so for sure if he has the car to do it, he can fight for the title again."

It's not just the Mercedes veteran who could give Verstappen a run for his money. The Red Bull driver believes that there are a handful of drivers on the grid who can push him hard, as long as they have the right car. He stated:

"But that's the same for George [Russell], it's the same for Charles [Leclerc], it's the same for Lando [Norris] - if you give them the car that's capable of winning the championship, they can."

Max Verstappen added:

"But it's also about when you have the car then the pressure comes you cannot afford big mistakes. That's a bit of a different pressure you have but I'm confident once these guys get onto a roll like that it is all possible, they all have talent to do so."

"I always find it a cool looking car" - Max Verstappen on Red Bull's 2023 F1 car

Red Bull Racing unveiled their 2023 F1 car, named RB19, in New York on Friday (February 3).

Giving his first impressions of the new car during the event, Max Verstappen said:

"Well I think our livery has been pretty similar for a couple of years now, but I always find it a cool looking car. It really shows you the Red Bull colors all over the space. But we’ve had a lot of a success with that, so why do you need to change it up. Obviously we have a few more partners on the car and a few new partners as well and that’s what it’s all about."

