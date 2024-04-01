Eddie Jordan reckons an all-Spanish Fernando Alonso-Carlos Sainz Aston Martin line-up could be on the cards for 2025

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan reckons an all-Spanish Fernando Alonso-Carlos Sainz Aston Martin lineup could be on the cards for 2025. Sainz impressed everyone at the start of the season as he finished on the podium in the very first race.

He had to miss the second race for emergency surgery. However, he came back all guns blazing in the third race in Melbourne and clinched a win for Ferrari. Despite all of this, Carlos Sainz still doesn't have a contract for next season and will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton in 2025, as announced earlier in the year.

While there are a few who have tried to align themselves with the idea of Carlos Sainz going to Red Bull, Eddie Jordan doesn't think that's the case. On the Formula for Success podcast, the former team owner said that he does not think the Spaniard goes to the Austrian team.

Jordan did, however, feel that there was a possibility of an all-Spanish partnership with Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. He said,

“At the moment, please remember, he started off in Toro Rosso. If Red Bull were to lose somebody like Max or want to replace Perez, you have to say that Carlos would be one of the key people. However, do not be surprised if you see an all-Spanish Aston Martin team next year."

He added,

“I am telling you I believe that if there is not a place in Red Bull for him, he will join Fernando in Aston Martin - that’s what I believe. I have no real hardcore evidence but it’s a gut feeling and very often my gut feel is a bit different to other people’. It does sound nice, it’s very romantic isn’t it?”

Eddie Jordan praises Carlos Sainz's return from surgery

Eddie Jordan was all praise for Carlos Sainz's return from surgery as well. The Spaniard had been forced to miss the second race of the season in Jeddah after undergoing an appendectomy. There was a level of uncertainty around whether Carlos Sainz would be able to chart a comeback in Australia.

However, he got it done and was brilliant throughout the weekend. Eddie Jordan remarked how brilliant Sainz's return was, and said,

“This is actually a legendary story where the guy gets out of hospital, has a major operation. Most doctors would tell you what happened is impossible but to go through a gruelling… I did see him get out of the car and yes, he was very careful how he got out of the car."

He added,

“For sure, he was in pain during that race. I think the determination inside the head and what his father would have said to him when he went through that moment to get into the race. Sainz for me, he livened up my day. I loved watching the grand prix. I loved the fact he could control it. He moved ahead from Leclerc.”

As he approaches the end of his contract at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz will be hoping to secure a future for himself in 2025 as early as possible.

