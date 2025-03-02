Elon Musk faces backlash from F1 fans as former Red Bull employee's X account seemingly suspended for calling out Danica Patrick

F1 fans pointed fingers at Elon Musk and Danica Patrick after former Red Bull employee Dan's account was banned following his comment on Patrick's post. She had made a remark on the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's attire during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Danica Patrick commented on the Ukrainian President's attire as he did not wear a suit during his meeting with the US President; a tradition he has reportedly followed since Russia's invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.

Commenting on his dress, Patrick mentioned she couldn't "take Zelenskyy seriously," labeling his get-up as a "track suit."

"I just can’t take Zelenskyy seriously in that track suit. 174B later and still no suit….. or respect," she wrote on X.

Subsequently, former Red Bull employee Dan called her out and pointed out her race suit and sponsors she had during her time in NASCAR.

"Respect isn't about what you wear," Dan replied. "You wore a race suit for years and the only thing people took seriously was GoDaddy's marketing budget."

Shortly after this comment, Dan's X account was banned, as he revealed on his Instagram stories.

Dan reveals that his X account was banned earlier (@enginemode11_ on X)

Many fans then pointed out Danica Patrick and Elon Musk as they claimed that the latter banned Dan's account because of his comments on Patrick's post.

"So much for a 'public town square' eh," wrote Tommo McCluskey, a popular F1 YouTuber.

"Twitter is only free speech when it involves snowflake Elon," another fan mentioned.

"free speech until the failed trump supporting racing driver takes offence," a user wrote.

Other fans also called out Danica Patrick, with some mentioning her fan following.

"And yet Danica and her ilk call the left snowflakes," another user wrote.

"Pour one out for EngineMode11. Daddy Elon is too soft for the fraudmode11," Blake, a former F1 engineer wrote.

Danica Patrick making regular appearances at F1 Grands Prix

Back in 2021, Patrick made her first appearance at a Formula 1 Grand Prix as a presenter. Since then, she has been working with Sky Sports in the role, presenting her outtakes and opinions alongside analysts and former drivers like Nico Rosberg.

Danica Patrick is largely known for being the first and only female driver to win an IndyCar Series race. She clinched victory in Japan, 2008. She also appeared in the Netflix docu-drama series Drive to Survive, as an analyst.

She shared a long career in stock car racing as well as in the NASCAR Cup Series. Patrick raced with Stewart-Haas Racing between 2012 and 2017, however, she did not manage to win a race during her stint. Moreover, she only had seven top-10 finishes throughout her career.

