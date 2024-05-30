"Enough is enough": Lewis Hamilton speaks up on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Lewis Hamilton once again raised his voice against Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip in Palestine. He took to Instagram to register his protest against the barbaric attacks.

In October 2023, a Palestinian political faction, Hamas, launched a surprise attack on south Israel near the Gaza Strip. This triggered the Israeli military to retaliate with aerial bombs on Gaza, where they claimed Hamas soldiers were located.

Following this, Israel launched a full-blown invasion of Gaza to destroy Hamas but in the process, they also killed thousands of Palestinian civilians, including the children and elderly. The attacks haven't stopped yet and innocent Palestine nationals continue to live under the threat of aerial bombardments and more.

Lewis Hamilton has always been one of the few F1 drivers to have frequently raised their voices over several global issues, including gender inequality, racial inequality, wars, and more. He recently wrote a strong message protesting against the Israel-Hamas war and called for it to stop immediately.

"Enough is enough. We cannot continue to watch this tragedy unfold and not speak up. The trauma and terror so many, but particularly innocent children, are experiencing is horrifying. This must stop - for the children, for their families, and for their lives," the Mercedes driver wrote on Tuesday.

Lewis Hamilton spoke about the Israel-Palestine war last year as well

Lewis Hamilton has been voicing his concerns over the Israel-Palestine war ever since October 2023.

Speaking to the media in November, including Sportskeeda, Hamilton stated how F1 and everyone working in the sport live in a positive bubble where they travel around the globe and race in exotic locations.

"It's been a very strange period for us because we are in such a bubble here. We arrive at all these different places and there is so much positivity in our little bubble," Hamilton said.

The Mercedes driver sorrowfully added that while thousands of innocent lives were lost in the war, he was unable to do anything to prevent it.

"This year it's been really hard to... difficult to wake up each day knowing that there are thousands of kids dying and there's nothing you can do about it and the rest of the world just goes on as it is. It's massively disappointing to see how countries and governments are handling it. Just to think where we are in 2023 with everything through history, doesn't look like we have learned anything," he added.

Coming back to F1, Lewis Hamilton is currently eighth in the 2024 F1 drivers' championship table with only 42 points. His teammate, George Russell, is in seventh place with 54 points.