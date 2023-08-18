Enzo Fittipaldi labels Max Verstappen “one of the best F1 drivers of all time”

Formula 2 driver Enzo Fittipaldi feels that Max Verstappen is one of the best Formula 1 drivers of all time, given his track record and the incredible season he is having currently.

Talking to Sky Sports, Fittipaldi said that he has a lot of support for the Dutchman and that he is glad to see the team perform so well this season, being a part of the RBR family.

He stated:

"Max is winning every single race - he's just so fast. And for young drivers coming up the ladders - personally, I look up to Max - he's one of the best, if not the best of all time."

Fittipaldi currently drives for Rodin Carlin in Formula 2 and is part of the Red Bull Junior team. He is currently seventh in the F2 championship.

Max Verstappen, for whom his support seems to be so high, is enjoying a comfortable lead at the top of the table in Formula 1.

He has managed to win ten out of the first twelve races of the season, and being on an eight-race winning streak, he is closing in on the record that Sebastian Vettel set with the same team a decade ago.

The most number of consecutive races won by a Formula 1 driver is nine, and Verstappen can seemingly break it.

Max Verstappen to soon get his Hungarian GP trophy back

The double world champion's cupboard must be filled up with all of the trophies he has earned as a Formula 1 driver ever since scoring his first podium in the sport. However, there is one winner's trophy that is surely not present there: the Hungarian GP trophy.

After winning the race this season, he was celebrating, and Lando Norris, who finished P2, perhaps got a little too excited.

He did his signature celebration move, popping the champagne from the edge of the podium. What he did not realize was that Max Verstappen's trophy was kept right there. It fell down and broke on impact, as it was made from porcelain.

That particular trophy is handmade, and as far as the reports go, it takes several months to complete. It has been reported that Verstappen will get his replacement trophy by the end of September. It costs a whopping $44,500.