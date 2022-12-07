Esteban Ocon: Alpine are 'next in line' to fight for F1 titles

Esteban Ocon is certainly feeling confident ahead of the 2023 season. In a recent interview, the French driver stated that Alpine are the 'next in line' to fight for the F1 title.

Speaking during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, Ocon was hopeful that the team could produce a "breakthrough" in the 2023 season. He said:

"We should be the next one coming in that fight, because we are the fourth [placed team]. We look to be in good shape at the moment and, hopefully, we're on the right path. Hopefully we can continue our way of improving things, and that will be the breakthrough for next year."

Ocon added:

"We are focused at the moment – and we are the next ones in line to get there."

The Alpine racer, however, feels that the team still has some way to go as the gap between P4 and P3 is a big one.

Esteban Ocon @OconEsteban Very proud of this team and what we have achieved this season 🏼 MERCI Wishing the legend 🏼 🏼 2022Very proud of this team and what we have achieved this season🏼 MERCIWishing the legend @alo_oficial all the best for next season too. Now time for some rest before prepping for 2023!! 2022 ✅ Very proud of this team and what we have achieved this season 🙏🏼 MERCI 💙 Wishing the legend @alo_oficial all the best for next season too. Now time for some rest before prepping for 2023!! 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/ynmEe3Qcsn

Ocon also stated that he has taken a step forward in various departments this season. The Alpine driver said:

"I feel, on a personal note, that I've made the step on a lot of things, and it has been good. I feel like I've been getting the maximum out of the car, more times than I did last year. On many more occasions, I've been able to plan things, see things earlier in the simulator, and get more ready early on in the season. Obviously it was a different year, but if you take from where I started in 2020 – here, [in 2022], it took me three, four or five races to set the car up, [but] in 2020, [it] took me 16."

Alpine have definitely been making steady progress over the years. The team went from P5 in 2021 to P4 in 2022 as they bested McLaren by 14 points after a terrific season.

They have better resources at their disposal than most midfield teams and some serious financial backing. However, "can they go all the way?" is the question that still remains.

Esteban Ocon effusive in his praise for Alpine

The 26-year-old praised his team for their efforts throughout the season, which led to a number 4 finish. He reckons the way his team translated his feedback and got the car into a competitive position in the 2022 F1 season was laudable.

Ocon said:

"We clearly developed the car well, gave good feedback early on for the team to develop the car, and they managed to translate that. By mid-year, we clearly stepped up as a team, made some strong performances after that, where we get fifth place quite often – fifth place is obviously big points – and qualify fifth quite a few times as well."

Esteban Ocon will be racing alongside fellow Frenchman Pierre Gasly in the 2023 season, as Gasly will fill the vacancy left by Fernando Alonso after his move to Aston Martin.

The compatriots share a bitter-sweet relationship, as the two friends from France had a falling out when they came to the highest echelon of motorsports. It will be interesting to see the two work together.

