Esteban Ocon attacks Fernando Alonso – "I did 98% of the work and he did 2%"

Esteban Ocon has suggested that Fernando Alonso barely did any of the developmental or marketing work at Alpine. The Frenchman suggested he was overworked due to the Spaniard’s reluctance to shoulder the workload behind the scenes.

The Frenchman seemed relieved that the Spanish driver was moving to Aston Martin for 2023 and beyond.

Disappointed with Fernando Alonso and his comments, Ocon revealed that he was overworked in Alpine, having to undertake a majority of the developmental work and marketing duties. The Frenchman was disappointed that the Spanish driver did not discuss his issues internally within the team.

Speaking about Fernando Alonso, Ocon told Ouest France:

“I was disappointed by his comments in the press. We haven't had any discussions about that. I will keep the respect I have for him. It's good that he's going to Aston Martin and we're doing our bit on our own. Honestly, the work was 98% on my back and 2% on his. I was overworked. I was the one who did all the development in the simulator, the marketing trips.”

The scathing claims made by the Alpine driver suggest the 40-year-old has been notorious in his ways at the French outfit. The duo has clashed several times on-track, compromising each other, unlike their teamwork in 2021.

Fernando Alonso is still dreaming of a third title with Aston Martin

The double world champion is looking forward to a third title after testing Aston Martin for the first time at the Abu Dhabi test.

Suggesting that the Silverstone team has a bunch of talented people, Alonso hopes to be a part of their journey to success and help them achieve their goals.

Speaking to the BBC in Abu Dhabi, the Spaniard said:

“Ultimately winning the championship is what motivates me every day... Maybe not next year, but who knows in the future. And now with this project of Aston Martin there are other things appealing to me – to try to build the team...after this year they [Aston Martin] are hoping [to be] much better in the next few seasons. They have a lot of new people in the team, great talent, new facilities."

Since winning his last title in 2006, the Spanish champion has switched to four teams, including Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso ended his 2022 campaign by securing the ninth position in the driver's championship, 11 points behind his former teammate Ocon. However, Alpine finished at an impressive fourth place in the constructor's championship.

