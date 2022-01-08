"Without being afraid" - Esteban Ocon claims Alpine's track operations led to success in F1 2022 season

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon believes the 2021 season's success has made his team expect more positive results from the 2022 season. The Frenchman anticipates his team will be fighting with the front-runners more often in the upcoming season to target higher results.

Speaking to the Motorsport Network, Ocon said:

“We wanted to operationally be on top of our game and we’ve done that this year. I think we can be proud of that, because that means when we are going to have a fast car, we can be fighting up there with the top cars and the top teams without being afraid.”

Esteban Ocon @OconEsteban

Thank you to #P1 I don’t know what to write I’m lost for words, we just won the Hungarian @f1 Grand Prix i will forever remember this moment !!Thank you to @AlpineF1Team without them I would not have make it, and what a drive by the legend himself @alo_oficial he’s part of this too I don’t know what to write I’m lost for words, we just won the Hungarian @f1 Grand Prix i will forever remember this moment !!🔥Thank you to @AlpineF1Team without them I would not have make it, and what a drive by the legend himself @alo_oficial he’s part of this too 🔥 #P1 https://t.co/PpbyTOD4oL

According to the Alpine driver, the team’s success with his own win in Hungary and his team-mate Fernando Alonso’s podium in Qatar has boosted their confidence morally. He also believes they will have a faster car in the 2022 season. The 25-year-old said their current progress on an operational level has acted as a good benchmark for them to set their targets for next season.

Esteban Ocon believes Alpine had an exceptional year despite their limitations

Despite not having the quicker package, Alpine were able to capitalize on opportunities and strategize their races well to secure good results in 2021. According to Esteban Ocon, the team is now able to carry that momentum forward into the 2022 season with more confidence.

Reviewing the 2021 season and the progress made by his team, Ocon said:

“Definitely I think this is what we wanted to do, we knew we didn’t have the fastest car, we didn’t have the fastest package overall to be fighting at the front but as soon as there was an opportunity, we were there to be able to take it: Qatar, Saudi, Budapest, almost Sochi for Fernando.”

While Alpine has been on a slow developmental curve, a regulatory overhaul and new cars in 2022 might open a window of opportunity for the team to capitalize on. If they do manage to develop a good car package, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they are serious title contenders, with talent like Ocon and Alonso in their driver line-up.

