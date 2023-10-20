Esteban Ocon dons Travis Kelce's NFL jersey as Taylor Swift's boyfriend joins Alpine group among star-studded investors

Alpine driver, Esteban Ocon, was seen wearing Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL jersey ahead of the investment that was made on the team by a group of star-studded athletes, including Kelce himself.

Earlier this week, Otro Capital welcomed a group of star athletes as their investors. This is the same group that made a large investment in the Alpine F1 team back in June.

So the investment made by these stars will assist the Formula 1 team in their development as well. The group of investors included Travis Kelce, Rory McIlroy, Anthony Joshua, Patrick Mahomes, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Juan Mata.

Travis Kelce, who has been linked with pop icon Taylor Swift recently, plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League. Esteban Ocon, who has been driving for Alpine since the 2021 season, was recently spotted wearing Kelce's jersey at the Circuit of The Americas' paddock as F1 moves to the US for the second time this season for the Grand Prix in Texas.

The bright red jersey shined out among the crowd as Esteban Ocon walked down on the F1 Paddock.

The investment that Travis Kelce is a part of will impact the French team in a positive way. Their fight in F1 is stuck in the midfield with a car that has not been competitive enough this season to their rivals.

Alpine is in sixth place in the standings, while their main rival (in terms of position), McLaren, looks to be moving ahead to fourth place, overtaking Aston Martin.

Travis Kelce 'thrilled' to invest in Alpine through Otro Capital

The athletes who have invested in the Formula 1 team are rather excited to be a part of the sport, and so is Travis Kelce. In his statement quoted by F1.com, he mentioned how thrilled he is.

"I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1. Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership," Kelce said.

"It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork, and relentless pursuit of success. I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together," he added.

Alpine will have financial aid from these investments, including the one they received from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney through Maximum Efforts' investment.

The team is currently lacking in pace, but the next season is expected to be somewhat better in terms of competitiveness, which will also set a good showcase for the investors.