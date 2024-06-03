Esteban Ocon emerges as one of the three frontrunners for the American F1 team

Esteban Ocon has reportedly emerged as one of the frontrunners for the seat at the Haas F1 team to replace Nico Hulkenberg for the 2025 season. Hulkenberg will be leaving the American team to join the Audi project on a multi-year deal that will see him race for the German brand for 2026 and beyond.

Ocon and Alpine recently announced that they will be parting ways at the end of the 2024 season after five years as a partnership. Coincidentally, the Frenchman had replaced Hulkenberg at Renault as well when he joined in the 2020 season to partner Daniel Ricciardo.

As reported by Soy Motor, Esteban Ocon isn't the only driver on the radar of the Haas F1 team, who are enjoying a competitive season this year. The American team also have Valtteri Bottas and Ocon's Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly on their shortlist as well.

While Gasly is expected to extend his stay at Alpine, Bottas is a free agent as he is likely to leave the Kick Sauber team. The Finn is also one of the contenders at the Williams F1 team as a potential replacement for the incumbent Logan Sargeant, given his contract with the Hinwill-based team expires at the end of the current season.

However, there is a possibility that Haas might have two seats free for the 2024 season as Kevin Magnussen is under pressure to lose his seat for next year, given his recent run of results. But the American team has not announced anything on this matter as yet.

Esteban Ocon expresses his gratitude to the Alpine F1 team after announcing his exit

Esteban Ocon stated that the Enstone-based team had played a significant role in his career, with their association going as far back as his junior days.

On his social media, the French driver paid tribute to the team and wrote:

"The Enstone-Viry family has played a significant part in my life, dating back to my Lotus junior program days. I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to have achieved the things I did with this team, from my first podium to my first win in Formula 1. These achievements truly were dreams come true.

"We had many ups and certainly some downs, but all I can say is that it was an honor racing alongside you, whether you were at the factories or trackside. Still, there is a long way to go this season and my focus and energy are 100% dedicated to this team and the work we need to do together to move forward and maximize our results on track."

Esteban Ocon and Alpine have not announced any news about their future beyond the 2024 season and their future lineup.