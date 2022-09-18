"This guy is so funny"- Fans troll Esteban Ocon over 'better than most of Fernando Alonso's teammates' remarks

Esteban Ocon recently claimed to be better than most of the teammates Fernando Alonso has ever had, bar Lewis Hamilton. The Frenchman talked about his time in F1 and called out others for not noticing his good performances, like the 2021 F1 Hungarian GP win. He feels that he has not received the recognition he deserves in the sport, even after being better than most of Alonso's teammates in the past.

Ocon said:

“But it is true that there are some people who say ‘ah, I didn’t notice your qualifying in Spa’, or ‘I forgot you won last year... I look at Fernando’s career, the only teammate who was at his level was Lewis. All the others did not do better than me.”

His statements were not met nicely on Twitter, as Alonso has raced along with many legendary drivers, and fans pointed that out in these Tweets:

Pablo @BloopGG @formularacers_ my man just said he is better than Button @formularacers_ my man just said he is better than Button 😭😭😭😭

“As you can see he’s a shitty Frenchman hahahahaha Raikkonen Hamilton and Button are better than you with your eyes closed stunned”

Aaron @aaron__0719 @formularacers_ Como se nota ke es un francés de mierda jajajajaja raikkonen hamilton y button son mejores ke tú con los ojos cerrados atontao @formularacers_ Como se nota ke es un francés de mierda jajajajaja raikkonen hamilton y button son mejores ke tú con los ojos cerrados atontao

Gonzalo @GonzaloCaba @formularacers_ This guy is so funny, he thinks we dont watch the GPs. Without all this problems Alonso had during this season he would be 60-70 points behind. @formularacers_ This guy is so funny, he thinks we dont watch the GPs. Without all this problems Alonso had during this season he would be 60-70 points behind. 💀

Aphrodi @AphrodiOW @formularacers_ Bro can't race wheel to wheel and thinks he's better than Button @formularacers_ Bro can't race wheel to wheel and thinks he's better than Button💀

Ömer Çetin @R_Omer_Cetin @formularacers_ Well it is opposite for me what he said, imho you are worst teammate Alonso had all time. @formularacers_ Well it is opposite for me what he said, imho you are worst teammate Alonso had all time.

Rushil @Rushilrazdan20

Chill out @formularacers_ Brudda you got slapped around by Perez and RiccardoChill out @formularacers_ Brudda you got slapped around by Perez and RiccardoChill out

Esteban Ocon believes his performance deserves more attention

Referring to qualifying positions from last year, Esteban Ocon said that he was equal to Fernando Alonso at the end of the year. He said:

“Last year, if we talk about qualifying, we finished the season in a draw: 11-11.”

Analyzing the recent performances, Alonso has been faster than Ocon in most races. Racing incidents and DNFs, however, have made him fall short of points in comparison to the Frenchman. Regardless, Alonso's performance speaks for itself.

Meanwhile, Ocon believes that he is performing well for himself, and believes that his performances can be strange to understand for someone looking from a different perspective. He added:

“Personally, I feel that I am doing a good job. Yes, it is a bit strange at times to see on the outside there are those who perceive things in a slightly different way.”

Post this season, Alonso will be moving to Aston Martin and Esteban Ocon will be partnering with someone else. The vacant seat in Alpine has been an opportunity for many drivers, but the team hasn't decided on anyone in particular. Pierre Gasly is considered a good candidate for the French outfit as he has a fair amount of experience in F1 and might as well help the team grow.

