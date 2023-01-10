Esteban Ocon on Fernando Alonso: I hope that he learned from me as well

Esteban Ocon has revealed what he learned from Fernando Alonso and how his experience of working with the former champion was. In a recent interview, reflecting on the time the two had together at Alpine, Ocon said he hopes that Alonso learned from him as well.

The two men had a clash of egos last year, which is to be expected given that the two drivers have both tasted success in their careers. Fernando Alonso is still at the top of his game at the age of 41, whereas Esteban Ocon is entering the prime of his career. Talking to RacingNews365.com, Ocon said:

"I'm not at his level of experience, but like any other drivers you learn, especially with a new teammate because they have different ways of working. It's been interesting to work with a world champion and see what he was doing."

He added:

"His awareness in general of everything, of where he is in the race after a three-stop or two-stop, he knows who he is racing and is always two pit stops ahead.

"My first three-stop race was in Bahrain this year and I still have low experience on two-stops, but I've done a lot of one-stop races. Being aware and understanding these races is definitely something I've looked at."

But given his now six-year experience in F1, Ocon believes that their are things even Fernando Alonso can take away from their time together. He said:

"I hope that he learned from me as well, because if I only learn from him that means I would've got beaten by far, which is not the case. It's been nice to work against somebody that puts the bar so high."

The Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso has moved to Aston Martin for the 2023 season, where he will team-up with Lance Stroll. Esteban Ocon, on the other hand, will be teaming up with compatriot Pierre Gasly at Alpine.

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso reveals reasons for fans to remember him

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso wants young fans to remember the passion he has for the sport after he retires. The Spaniard signed with Aston Martin for the 2023 season, replacing the great Sebastian Vettel after his retirement from the sport, and will race alongside the Belgian-Canadian Lance Stroll.

Fernando Alonso famously dethroned Ferrari and Michael Schumacher back in 2005 and 2006, making him one of the greatest drivers to ever step foot in an F1 car, and he is showing no signs of stopping just yet. But despite his brilliant accomplishments, the driver is worried about his legacy.

Fernando Alonso revealed it all in an exclusive interview for Forbes Spain. He said:

"I want to leave something else, not just any driver who has passed through here. I want them to remember the passion, the love for the sport, the never giving up, the work with the young drivers, that my name means something to those who come."

At 41, Alonso is going to be the oldest driver on the grid in the 2023 season, but he still seems to be hungry for more as he teams up with Lance Stroll at Aston Martin to help the team climb up the table.

Poll : 0 votes