Esteban Ocon and his girlfriend Flavy Barla turn heads at Cannes Film Festival

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon recently made a stylish appearance at the Cannes Film Festival with his girlfriend, Flavy Barla. The couple looked stunning in designer outfits and grabbed the fans' attention.

Ocon, an experienced Formula 1 racing driver, made a significant career switch in 2025 as he moved on from Alpine to join the Haas F1. In the first seven races this season, Ocon has 14 points, including a P5 finish at Chinese GP.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, scheduled on May 25, Ocon took a break from the rigorous schedule of Formula 1 to feature in an entertainment event.

Ocon and his girlfriend, Flavy Barla, donned designer outfits to walk the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2025. While the Haas driver was dressed in a black tuxedo, Flavy wore a stunning shimmer dress that also had pearl details.

The couple looked splendid together and dropped pictures of their red carpet walk on social media. Fans approved Ocon and Flavy's outfits and showered love in comments.

Flavy Barla has been dating Esteban Ocon for a couple of years. She is a medical student and a social media influencer with 233K followers on Instagram. Hailing from France, Barla also appeared in multiple beauty pageants, including the Miss France competition in 2023.

Meanwhile, for Ocon, the 2025 F1 season has been a roller coaster ride. He had an outstanding outing in China, finishing P5. However, in the recently concluded Imola GP, he faced a mechanical failure, resulting in an unfortunate DNF.

With 14 points in seven races, the French driver is placed P9 in the championship race, whereas his teammate, Bearman, struggling at P16 with six points.

Esteban Ocon reviews Imola GP after DNF

Esteban Ocon at F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Esteban Ocon's Imola Grand Prix came to an abrupt end on lap 29 as an air consumption issue forced him to retire. Initially, Ocon went for an aggressive strategy by pitting for hard tires on lap 1. However, the mechanical failure cost him dearly.

Talking to the media after the race, Ocon said via F1,

“We basically boxed [early] to try something different, and we were ahead of quite a lot of cars at that point. Unfortunately, the [tire] degradation was much higher for me, which was quite unexpected, so this is something we need to understand. It wasn’t going to be a great race, to be fair. Plenty for us to review from this weekend, and hopefully we can come back stronger in the next one."

Apart from Esteban Ocon, his teammate Oliver Bearman also had an underwhelming race as he finished P17. The young British driver revealed that he had an awful pit stop in the first half claiming the crew didn't fit his wheels tightly, resulting in a loss of time and performance.

