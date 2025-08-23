Esteban Ocon highlights what Haas needs “to fight the bigger guys” in 2026

Esteban Ocon feels Haas has a chance to battle with the top teams in the 2026 F1 season if they manage to build a strong base towards the end of the current season. The team is currently sitting in ninth position in the Constructors' championship.

The American outfit has been fiddling within the bottom five teams since the 2021 season. They have also hit rock bottom twice since then. After Guenther Steiner parted ways, they initially performed well under Ayao Komatsu and finished seventh last year. However, they have been underperforming once again in 2025, despite signing Esteban Ocon, who brings ample experience to the lineup.

The Frenchman, who joined the team from Alpine, has put the Haas four times within the top-10 so far this season. However, he expects the team to showcase a stronger form than this by the end of the season. Speaking to Autosport, he mentioned that Haas would be able to challenge the top teams in 2026 if they manage to build a strong base by the end of this season.

"We just need a faster platform," Esteban Ocon told Autosport. "Obviously, we'll see what next year brings. And we need to finish this year on a high, also. But if we have a platform to fight higher up, we will be ready to fight the bigger guys, 100%. We just need to have something decent to work on the racetrack, and then we'll take care of it."

Ocon is paired with Oliver Bearman, who joined the grid this season as a rookie. Both drivers have witnessed certain inconsistencies in their performance this season, managing to score points, but also being the backmarkers in a few races. However, Ocon still finds this environment better.

Esteban Ocon finds Haas environment healthier than "previous experience"

Prior to his move to Haas this season, Esteban Ocon spent five seasons with Alpine (including 2020, when the team was Renault). While he did manage to clinch his first and only win in Formula 1 with the team, their form had worn off in recent seasons, owing to the inconsistencies within the management and the less powerful Renault engine.

Moving to Haas has been a major positive for Ocon. While the car is not half as competitive on the track, he did mention that his experience with them has been healthier compared to Alpine.

"Compared to my previous experience, it's a healthy environment," Ocon continued with Autosport. "As I said, no one's hiding behind anything. If we don't do something right, we talk about it and hope not to do it again. And we talk about it straight away at the end of the race."

He added:

"And that's good, because if you don't talk about it – which is what I've experienced before – then you [are] going to do it again. That's the main thing."

The 2026 F1 season is expected to see a major shuffle in the grid, considering the new design and engine regulations that will be implemented. This could give Haas a better opportunity at finishing better in races.

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More