Esteban Ocon hopes to fight Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in 2022 F1 season

Esteban Ocon hopes to fight Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the F1 championship in 2022. The Frenchman believes the sweeping new regulations offer an opportunity for Alpine to progress up the grid and potentially threaten the big teams.

In an interview with the Dutch edition of Motosport.com, the Frenchman said:

"I want to take it to an even higher level next year. When you see those fights between Lewis and Max you want to get involved. It would be fantastic to be able to fight for wins and podiums all the time. Hopefully, Formula 1 will go that way and with the new regulations, this seems like a dream. Hopefully, it will become a reality.”

Ocon believes following a strong 2021 season during which Alpine convincingly beat Alpha Tauri to P5 in the constructors championship with a podium and a victory, they have the momentum to keep progressing. The Frenchman said the team is now ready to fight for wins on a regular basis and they just need to develop a fast car for the upcoming season.

Ocon beat Verstappen to the FIA European F3 title in 2014. But throughout his F1 career, he has never had a car to fight for wins. Yet the Frenchman took his first career victory for Alpine last year in the chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix, holding off four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel.

During his sabbatical in 2019, Ocon worked closely with Hamilton in his role as a reserve and simulator driver for Mercedes.

Esteban Ocon believes Max Verstappen’s aggression helped him win the championship

Ocon feels Verstappen’s aggression and his refusal to back down during crucial battles with rival Hamilton helped him clinch the 2021 title.

"The aggression with which he drove this season gave him the title. A lot has happened in the (final) race, but he is aggressive. At least they (Red Bull) played well," he said.

