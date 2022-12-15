Esteban Ocon lauds Alpine's 'mega' update job never seen before at any other F1 team

Esteban Ocon is hopeful for the upcoming season with Alpine as he spoke about the development of the team that he witnessed recently. Ocon stated that the development, production, and delivery of new parts have been immense and that he has never seen any other team in Formula 1 doing the same.

Esteban Ocon feels that because of the hard work of those in the team and at the factory, the next season could be much better. In an interview with RacingNews365, the French driver said:

"Producing updates has been awesome this year, delivering parts has been mega. "I've never been in a Formula 1 team where there were so many new parts coming so quickly!"

He revealed that the factory produced a lot of floors and front wings during the holidays, which is sure to give them a headstart for the upcoming season. Ocon stated:

"People stayed at the factory during public holidays, and days where they could have been at home, working hard producing floors and front wings."

Alpine faced a lot of reliability issues in the 2022 Formula 1 season, however, Esteban Ocon still ended up ahead of his teammate, Fernando Alonso, in the drivers' championship standings.

The performances from both drivers made it possible for them to win their battle with McLaren in the standings and finish in fourth place, one place up from where they were in the 2021 season.

Esteban Ocon hopeful for a victory in the coming seasons of Formula 1

Esteban Ocon tasted victory in Formula 1 for the first time at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021. He did it while driving in the Alpine itself, and so, he is hopeful of grabbing another victory and standing on the top step of the podium.

BWT Alpine F1 Team @AlpineF1Team



#Alpine Checking your phone and realising you are the fifth longest tenured Team Principal in F1 after only 9 months in charge Checking your phone and realising you are the fifth longest tenured Team Principal in F1 after only 9 months in charge 😉 #Alpine https://t.co/bzDKBqoQkj

The French team is currently working on a 100-race project, which, as Laurent Rossi described last year, is a long-term project which will hopefully see them be competitive enough in the 2024 season. Esteban Ocon feels that the team is going in the right direction for the project as planned. He mentioned:

"Obviously, there is the 100-race target, but I feel that we're on the right path after this year, and that's the important thing. I think from there on, we're only going to improve."

Alpine are hopeful for the upcoming season with their developments, and also for their apparent project. Since they finished one place better in the standings than the previous season, it looks like they are working in the right direction.

Poll : 0 votes