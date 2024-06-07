Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly at odds again as both contradict on the F1 Monaco GP team orders

Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly remain at odds again as both contradict each other on the team orders in Monaco. This has proven to have drastic consequences for Ocon. The driver and the team have decided to part ways with each other, and it all started when the duo ended up colliding on the first lap of the race in Monaco.

Since that collision, much has happened, as the immediate aftermath saw Bruno Famin flipping off live on French broadcaster Canal+ where he claimed that there would be consequences that Esteban Ocon would have to bear.

As it turns out, those consequences are in the form of Ocon losing his place in the team. The French driver has continued to maintain that he never disobeyed team orders. While Pierre Gasly continues to claim that Esteban Ocon defied team orders and claimed the same thing again in the press conference on Thursday, his teammate denied it. As quoted by RacingNews365, he said:

Trending

"As a driver, with the team, I always followed the instructions I have been given. There have been no changes, and what I want to do is try the best I can for the rest of the season to finish on a high the story we've started with the team."

He added:

"That is very important for me. I joined the team in 2020, and I am always trying to do the best I can - and that will remain. I've spent five years with the team, we've had some amazing moments, but five years in the Formula 1 world is a long time. I'm excited for the challenge ahead and to finish the collaboration on a high.

Pierre Gasly contradicts Esteban Ocon's version

Pierre Gasly has contradicted what Esteban Ocon said and claims that the team orders were quite clear and his teammate didn't follow them. The Alpine driver was very measured in what he said as he claimed his comments could be taken out of context. The driver said (via RacingNews365):

"It is a long story between Esteban and myself - and for the last year-and-a-half, we've managed to work and cooperate very professionally. This is very important to mention as it hasn't always been easy, as you would imagine from two very competitive drivers - but considering the story between us, it has been good."

He added:

"The directives were pretty clear in Monaco, and unfortunately, it is not what happened on track - but I am confident that moving forward, we won't face any issues."

Ocon's partnership with the team and Gasly will be over at the end of the season. The duo have been neck and neck from the start of the partnership and will probably end it in the same manner.