Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly appear to have put the past behind them as the two drivers were seen spending time together at Lapland Ice Driving.

In a session organised by Castrol in Lapland, both Alpine drivers were accompanied by MotoGP star Alex Rins and Peter Solberg. A tweet shared by Solberg read:

"What a great couple of days with the @Castrol family in Lapland giving @OconEsteban, @PierreGASLY, and @Rins42 a taste of our 600bhp DS3, and having fun going fast and sideways on the ice!"

Ocon too shared a few pictures of him and Gasly with the caption.

"Unreal fun , cold af"

The two drivers have been spotted spending time together often during the winter break. The two were last seen with Charles Leclerc watching a basketball game in the US.

Seeing both Ocon and Gasly together drew funny reactions from fans. Here are a few of them:

Pierre Gasly confident Alpine stint will be better than Red Bull

Pierre Gasly feels his stint at Alpine will be much better than how his stay at Red Bull panned out.

The driver was promoted far too early to the team and was unable to do a good enough job to stay beyond half a season. Four years later, Gasly feels he's much better prepared to tackle the challenge:

"It feels like it was an eternity ago that I was with Red Bull, and since then, so much has happened, professionally and personally. I'm a lot more confident that this is going to be very successful, I have no doubt about it. 2019, even if you think it's only three years ago, I think personally I've evolved a lot."

It will be interesting to see how the Esteban Ocon-Pierre Gasly partnership evolves this season.

