Esteban Ocon's girlfriend Flavy Barla displays effortless style in beige trench coat and black boots

F1 driver Esteban Ocon's girlfriend, Flavy Barla, took to her social media to share a look at her outfit on January 24. The influencer posted a mirror selfie of her ensemble to her Instagram stories, giving her 215-thousand followers a peek at her wardrobe choice for the day, which featured a beige trench coat and long black boots.

Barla, who is also a medical student, added the image to her stories without a caption, instead only geo-tagging it with 'Paris, France.'

Flavy Barla's instagram story showing off her outfit - Image via Instagram/@flavy.barla

Barla and Esteban Ocon went public with their relationship in 2023 after they were seen arriving at the paddock of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix together. The couple recently shared images from their New Year's Eve celebrations together.

Ocon recently completed his fourth year with Alpine, after having secured four out of his five podium finishes with the team. His singular Formula 1 win has also come with the French team, which he achieved when he crossed the checkered flag first in Hungary in 2021. His most recent career podium came during the 2024 season, when he finished second at the race in Brazil, approximately three seconds ahead of his teammate, Pierre Gasly.

For the 2025 season, Ocon will move to Haas, and will be driving alongside 19-year-old Oliver Bearman who made his debut in F1 last year. In 2024, Haas finished seventh in the constructors' standings scoring 58 points, seven points behind sixth placed, Alpine.

Before the pre-season testing session in Sakhir at the end of February, Haas will be conducting a filming day on the 16th of next month at Silverstone. Esteban Ocon will be driving the team's 2025 car for the first time on this day of filming, while his teammate will drive it on the second day which will take place in Bahrain later in the month.

Esteban Ocon and girlfriend share glimpses from the NBA Paris Games

Esteban Ocon and his girlfriend, Flavy Barla, both shared photos to their social media from the NBA Paris Games taking place at the Accor Arena. The Haas driver shared an image on his Instagram, adding the basketball emoji and the French flag as the caption.

Esteban Ocon's story featuring his post. - Image via Instagram/@estebanocon

The driver's girlfriend also shared an image from her courtside seats.

Flavy Brava's instagram story - Image via Instagram/@flavy.barla

Ocon's first race driving under the Haas banner will be at the opening race of the 2025 season which takes place at Melbourne, Australia from 14th to 16th March.

