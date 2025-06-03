Esteban Ocon's girlfriend Flavy Barla flashes toned abs in intense workout video

Esteban Ocon's girlfriend, Flavy Barla, shared glimpses from her workout routine via her Instagram story on Tuesday, in which she can be seen flashing her toned abs amid an intense workout. The couple were last spotted together at the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon and Flavy Barla first made their relationship public in 2023. Barla is a social media influencer and medical student, hailing from Ocon's native country, France. She is also a part-time model, who has appeared on multiple beauty pageants, and even participated in the 2023 Miss France.

Being an influencer, she also has a formidable social media presence, especially on Instagram, where she boasts over 244,000 followers. The 21-year-old also uses her social media to share glimpses from her personal life, including her fitness routine.

On Tuesday, Barla shared a clip of her performing a side plank via her Instagram story.

"I'm doing well, I'm being watched 😂" [Translated from French]

Screen grab from Flavy Barla's Instagram story [via Instagram/flavy.barla]

Barla also shared an image of herself, flexing her toned abs in the gym.

Screen grab from Flavy Barla's Instagram story [via Instagram/flavy.barla]

Esteban Ocon unfollowed his ex-girlfriend Elena Berri on Instagram in the summer of 2023, leading to speculation that the Frenchman was now single. Rumours of his relationship with Flavy Barla started circulating not long after, and the couple confirmed their relationship when they attended the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix together in December.

Barla has become a regular in the F1 paddock since, and has been spotted at numerous Grands Prix, supporting Ocon. Most recently, she was with the Haas F1 driver at the Spanish Grand Prix and the Monaco Grand Prix as well, the week prior.

Esteban Ocon's girlfriend Flavy Barla shares glimpses from her trip to attend the Spanish GP

Esteban Ocon with girlfriend Flavy Barla at the Spanish Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Esteban Ocon's girlfriend shared multiple images via her Instagram from her trip to Barcelona, where she attended the Spanish Grand Prix. The Haas driver also featured in the post, as Barla shared private moments from the couple's time together in Catalonia.

Barla shared numerous photographs from her time in Barcelona via her Instagram on Monday.

"🇪🇸Barcelona"

Esteban Ocon did not enjoy the best of times at the Spanish GP, struggling to make an impression due to the Haas' underwhelming performance in Barcelona. The 28-year-old could only qualify 17th on the grid and finished P16 after an eventful race.

The Frenchman had been on the two-stop strategy in Barcelona, but chose not to pit during the late-race safety car, which meant he was up in P11 for the restart. But with all drivers having pitted for fresher tires around him, Ocon fell like a stone and ended up 17th, and last of the cars still in the race. He was only elevated to 16th because his teammate Oliver Bearman received a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

