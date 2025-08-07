Esteban Ocon's girlfriend Flavy Barla soaks up the sun in a green bikini

Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon's girlfriend, Flavy Barla, a model and medicine student, has uploaded a post soaking up the sun on a boat on social media. Ocon started dating Barla in 2023 after cutting ties with his previous girlfriend, Elena Berry. He dated Berry from 2018 onwards until early 2023.Flavy Barla, in recent times, has often been spotted in the F1 paddock cheering on the one-time Grand Prix winner. On her Instagram stories, she has posted a picture in a green bikini.Instagram/@flavy.barlaFlavy Barla is a French National and a rising influencer and medical student, blending her passion for health, fashion, and lifestyle on social media. She has a fan base of over 254K on Instagram, and this has received a major boost ever since she started dating the Formula 1 star, Esteban Ocon.While Barla posts regularly on her social media handles and has a strong presence, Ocon has a fan base of over 2.7M followers. The duo is often seen posting pictures together, and they even made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.Barla posted a picture on her Instagram around 11 weeks back and added the following as a caption:&quot;What a moment. @kilianparis @festivaldecannes.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFlavy Barla could make a few more F1 paddock appearances alongside Esteban Ocon following the end of the ongoing 2025 summer break.Esteban Ocon had a 'difficult day' at the Hungarian GPF1 Grand Prix Of Hungary - Source: GettyEsteban Ocon has had a mixed 2025 Formula 1 season so far. After the first 14 rounds, he is in 10th place in the drivers' standings with 27 points, but amid this, he has had some major lows.One such instance took place at last week's Hungarian Grand Prix race weekend. Firstly, he was knocked out in Q1 of the qualifying session and couldn't make much of an impression in the race to secure a top ten finish.In his post-race interview, Ocon shed light on his 'difficult day,' via HaasF1's official website:&quot;It was a difficult day for sure. We struggled a little bit, especially towards the end, as I think the cars behind were a bit quicker on fresher tires. We got ahead of them, so we gave ourselves the opportunity. It was a solid start, but we need to work on how we can get the car a little bit more under control and get more pace throughout the race.&quot; Via Haas F1.Round 15 will kick off in Zandvoort with the Dutch Grand Prix from August 29 onwards.