"Esteban on top of me": Watch Alpine drivers react to their first-lap collision at 2023 F1 Hungarian GP

Alpine could not have had a more dreadful start to a race as both their cars unintentionally collided with each other and had to retire from the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP.

The collision wasn't a result of Esteban Ocon or Pierre Gasly's mistakes, as the former was hit by Daniel Ricciardo from behind at the start of the race at turn one. However, Ricciardo was also not in the wrong since he was mainly hit by Zhou Guanyu from behind as well.

The Chinese driver essentially lost a bit of focus after a poor launch at the start and some issues with braking the car in time. This caused a snowball effect of cars colliding with each other, eventually ending Alpine's race.

Esteban Ocon was essentially hit by Ricciardo, which caused his car to go on top of Pierre Gasly's car at turn one. After the collision, both Alpine drivers were quite confused, as they had their cars under control when they suddenly collided.

Pierre Gasly said on the team radio:

"I don't understand. Yeah, Esteban on top of me. Yeah it's...I don't know, something's over..."

On the other hand, Ocon immediately understood that he was hit from behind as he felt the jolt from Ricciardo's AlphaTauri. He said:

"I got massively hit guys. I mean, I'm okay. Yeah the rear is strange."

The French team have had a poor couple of races in Formula 1. Both their cars had to retire from the 2023 F1 British GP due to various issues, and the same happened in Hungary.

Alpine planning to bring new floors to the 2023 F1 Belgian GP

Despite scoring no points and retiring both cars in the last two races, Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer is optimistic for the upcoming 2023 F1 Belgian GP, where the team is planning to bring a new floor.

This new upgrade package could improve the pace by a couple of tenths. In an interview with PitDebrief.com, Szafnauer said:

"We will still bring the floor [to Spa-Francorchamps]. The floor is around 2 tenths of a second per lap [in performance]. It’s a new floor, more performance and we are going to put it on."

He added:

"We have a short period of time to assess and analyze [the floor due to the sprint], but we have good tools to assess. And the floor will be fitted with instruments to see if it’s sucking more, and how much points of downforce we get."

Alpine are currently sixth in the constructors' championship and have been heavily affected by double DNFs in both British and Hungarian GPs.