"Even if we have a slower car we have the best driver" - Fans react to Helmut Marko refuting Red Bull's 2026 power unit claims

Red Bull remain seemingly ahead of their competitors this season, and this has created domination in winning. While Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff earlier stated that the team would eventually lose out on their engine power, Red Bull F1 advisor Dr Helmut Marko has revealed that their (RBR's) powertrains are far more competitive than that of other teams.

The 2026 season will see new engine regulations, and Red Bull has signed a deal with Ford to produce their powertrains. Audi will also join the grid as an engine supplier and it could be a threat to RBR's engine power. But Marko is confident about their domination. He stated earlier, as per Motorsport, that they are much ahead of Ferrari and Audi, while Mercedes is rather at the same level.

"In August, a complete combustion engine with MGU-K and battery is still running. There we are miles ahead of Audi, we are miles ahead of Ferrari, and Mercedes is about the same.

"We have Ford as a partner in the sector. We have absolute top people in the combustion engine. And we have two very bright minds on the electrical side."

Fans on social media had a mixed reaction to this news. Some were sceptical of this happening and others believed that it would be a huge defeat to the competitors if it turns out to be true. But there were also others, like this one, who didn't worry as they believe Max Verstappen will remain competitive enough in any car.

"Nothing to fear on our end, even if we have a slower car we have the best driver and the best team around him."

"Somehow if Redbull's upcoming engines are good enough to beat other's engines then that would be the biggest embarrassment for all the manufacturer teams in the sport," was another comment.

The Red Bull-Ford partnership that was announced this year

In February of 2023, Red Bull announced their partnership with Ford which will soon mark the return of the engine manufacturer to Formula 1.

Ford's technical input with the Red Bull Powertrain has been started this season itself, but from the 2026 season, the two will work together on the hybrid power units that will be produced for both RBR and AlphaTauri.

New engine regulations are set for the 2026 season which will mark the start of a new era for the first time after the 2014 turbo-hybrid era began (2022, too, marked new regulations but were largely limited to the aerodynamics of the cars).