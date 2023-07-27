"Every thing every moment is going against George": Former F1 driver on how the tides have turned between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg points out how the tables have turned between George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the 2023 F1 season. In Russell's first year at Mercedes, back in 2022, he was driving brilliantly and was able to stay ahead of his seven-time world champion teammate in the standings. However, in 2023, Hamilton has taken the lead.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Rosberg recalled how good of a season George Russell had in 2022, where he bagged his first race win, while Lewis Hamilton, for the first time in his career, did not win a single F1 race in a season. Russell finished fourth, while Hamilton finished sixth in 2022.

Now, the tables have turned as George Russell has had to retire the car in two races and has only stood on one podium, compared to the veteran Briton, who has stood on four podiums this season.

"It's amazing how it just swings and roundabouts. Like last year, George was having the better run, better luck, and beat Lewis over a season, and this year everything is going against George. Every moment, on every race weekend, it's always going against George, so it's just the complete opposite. And then this year Lewis is going to have George under control in the championship," said Nico Rosberg.

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 Fast car, strong strategy and some fun overtakes along the way. Thanks to the team for continuing to push. Onwards to Spa. pic.twitter.com/xgY1QLdjsM P18 to P6.Fast car, strong strategy and some fun overtakes along the way. Thanks to the team for continuing to push. Onwards to Spa. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Despite being behind his teammate in Mercedes, it is safe to say that Russell has shown tremendous performances in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. When considering how he is teamed up with a seven-time world champion, the position he is in is commendable.

George Russell was a bit disappointed with his starting position at the Hungarian GP

Mercedes driver George Russell was not too happy with his qualifying performance and that he had to start the race from P18. Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the Hungarian GP, he explained how he could have been right next to his teammate and made more impact at the front of the field.

"It's disappointing because I believe we could have been right up there with Lewis yesterday. As as team if we have two cars on the front two rows, the dynamic changes totally. A small opportunity missed but I think we pulled points on P2 in the championship, so we will take it," Russell explained.

George Russell @GeorgeRussell63 Tough one to swallow. We put ourselves in a difficult position in Qualifying and lost out big time. The car felt great and the potential was there for a strong result. Congrats to LH and the team on the pole.

Nonetheless, he was satisfied that Mercedes pulled more points to secure second place in the constructors' championship. George Russell is currently fifth in the drivers' championship with 90 points, while Lewis Hamilton is fourth with 133 points.