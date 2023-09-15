"Everybody should get up and applaud": Sebastian Vettel urges rivals to appreciate Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s formidable season 

Sebastian Vettel feels that drivers should appreciate Max Verstappen for the ruthless season he is having in 2023 because of his amazing consistency and racecraft.

Max Verstappen is having a dream season with Red Bull this year as he is heading towards a third consecutive World Championship. There is a good possibility that he will be crowned the world champion sooner or later, and the team will add another constructors' title to their list of achievements. He recently also won ten consecutive races to break Sebastian Vettel's record for the most consecutive F1 wins. Vettel, while understanding that people don't like to watch the same person win every race, feels that everyone should appreciate Verstappen.

Vettel also mentioned that no other driver has been as consistent as Max Verstappen this entire season, and that should be reason enough for everyone to applaud him. Speaking to Martin Brundle in an interview with Sky Sports, he said,

"People say it's got a dominant car. He might, he might have you know he has a very good car but also for the team, you know the job they're pulling off every weekend. It's incredible. And you see other drivers, they're just not as consistent. They mean, everybody should get up and applaud."

Sebastian Vettel also mentioned that it is hard for people to appreciate his excellence because they are witnessing the same driver win the race every weekend, which in itself shows how exceptional the driver has been.

"I know that people don't like to see the same guy winning and so on, it was, you know, with Michael was like that and you know, with Lewis, and myself for a short time, and now with Max. But, you cannot appreciate the excellence enough."

Sebastian Vettel hints at a potential F1 return later

The four time world champion retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season after a glorious career with four different teams. However, most fans believe that was not his final retirement, and that he will return to the grid sometime in the future.

The fact that he is younger than multiple drivers currently on the grid supports the belief, and Martin Brundle thinks the same, as he asked Sebastian Vettel during his interview. The German mentioned that he cannot say anything definitively for now, stating:

"I can't say no because you don't know."

"I think it's something, if you ask all of them, probably some of them would have said, 'No', and some of them, 'I don't know.' But in the end, all of them came back, so I can't exclude it."