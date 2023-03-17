'Everybody has been quite open minded': Pierre Gasly credits Alpine for smooth transition from AlphaTauri

French F1 driver Pierre Gasly recently revealed that he has had a smoother transition from AlphaTauri to Alpine than he expected. Gasly stated that the French team have been very accommodating and easy to work with.

Asked by Sportskeeda about his transition from AlphaTauri to Alpine, the Frenchman said:

“I must say I am very happy the way at the team work with me and the way I am integrated into the team, the race team and also back at the factory. The transition has been like very sort of flowing and better than I expected. It’s a completely different environment, it’s a different management, philosophy and way of working, everybody has been quite open minded and have tried to make it as comfortable and as easy and efficient as they could.”

Pierre Gasly feels Alpine have been very welcoming and accommodating towards him. The 27-year-old believes it was easy for him to adjust and settle into the new work atmosphere.

Gasly talked about how there were some changes made to the work efficiency and various dynamics within the team in the initial weeks. He added that it will take a few race weekends for him to ease into his comfort zone with the team.

Replying further to Sportskeeda’s question, Pierre Gasly said:

“So obviously it takes time and after first weekend we made couple of few tweaks to the way that we work, in terms of efficiency and understanding. And I know this will require couple of race weekends before it gets to the same level and same efficiency in a way and understanding that I use to have before. But this is just normal, from an adaption point of view coming into a new team.”

Pierre Gasly acknowledges that performance targets are higher with the Alpine

Pierre Gasly stated that he expected to be fighting further up the grid with Alpine. The Frenchman revealed that from the moment he signed with Alpine; he knew the targets would be higher and that he was prepared for it. The former AlphaTauri driver is ready for the battle ahead.

Explaining the mindset at a team with greater resources and better facilities, Gasly said:

“I think it’s always been quite clear, coming onboard with Alpine, that targets are definitely higher, going to be fighting higher up the grid. From the resources, from the facilities, from the fact of working with a manufacturer, as I’ve said before, there is no limit, the limits are the ones you set yourself. It’s sort of an ambition from the team, to get back to the top of Formula 1.”

Pierre Gasly also stated that the team can draw inspiration from Aston Martin, who have started the 2023 season with a bang. Fernando Alonso managed to secure an unlikely podium finish with the team behind the two Red Bull cars in the season opener.

The Frenchman spoke to the media, including Sportskeeda, and said:

"So one side it takes time, on the other you can look at an example from this year, where Aston Martin managed to do it. That’s what we should sort of look at in a positive way, that its possible. As long as you keep this work ethics, targets very clear and mindset very clear, I truly believe we can achieve the same."

"Now it’s just about getting down to work and everybody putting in their 110 percent day after day, then that’s how we’ll see the result. Obviously the targets are little higher and my mentality was very clear from the first day that I signed with the team."

Finishing ninth in his maiden outing with Alpine, Pierre Gasly has started his season better than expected. He believes he can work with Alpine to achieve their ambition of becoming a front runner in F1.

The last time the Enstone-based team won a championship was with Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006, under the Renault badge. Since their return to the sport as a manufacturing outfit, their story has been one of gradual growth and progress.

