“Everyone gets nervous": Lewis Hamilton shares his experience during the making of Brad Pitt starrer Hollywood film 

Lewis Hamilton believes that making an F1 movie with Hollywood star Brad Pitt has been an intriguing and interesting process.

Speaking to on-site media, including Sportskeeda, the Briton stated that despite the challenges of the strikes in the industry, the production has managed to complete important parts of the filming.

When asked about the effect and challenges of strikes with the writers and actors during the filming, Lewis Hamilton replied:

“Firstly there has been the writers’ strike now so that definitely changed the way we had to work on the script. And then there was the actors’ one. So it’s an unprecedented time, I think, for the industry. But [I’ve been] reading through it and speaking to everyone and trying to understand it more and more. Fortunately for us, you can see the team is here, APX is here, and we’re still filming luckily with the drivers that we have. So hopefully we can continue to still get some important parts of the filming done.”

Lewis Hamilton went on to explain the filming process further, saying:

“This sport, when you introduce something new, when you bring something new to them, everyone gets really nervous. There’s all this push-back whether it’s within your team or wherever it might be. Now we’re seeing these changes, now people are starting to see the benefits, and I think it’s been really great to see all the teams embrace APX and the team that we have there.

"To see them on track now it’s so cool. I’ve seen all these images from some of the filming with Brad, the different scenes that we had read through where I just had a vision of what it would look like. But now I’ve seen some of those scenes and it’s made me more and more excited about the end result.”

The Apple-produced Hollywood film starring Brad Pitt has had a few hiccups along the path. With the British GP and Hungarian GP becoming live film sets for the production, the Lewis Hamilton-produced film has a fictional team called APX GP.

The APX GP team and garage have featured in the British GP, where actors in the film were seen on the starting grid with the rest of the teams and drivers.

However, strikes by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have hampered some of the filming.

But Hamilton claimed they have managed to film some important scenes despite the strikes. With his own production company Dawn Apollo Films collaborating with F1 management for the project, the seven-time champion cherished the way the sport and teams had embraced the project.

Nyck De Vries' manager dismisses comments to the media about Lewis Hamilton

Nyck De Vries’ manager Guillaume Le Goff has dismissed the stories and reports by the Italian media on comments made about Lewis Hamilton.

The reports stated that the recently axed AlphaTauri driver blamed Red Bull for robbing Hamilton's eighth title. But De Vries' manager has denied the statements and termed them to be fictitious and fake.

Goff told German publication F1 Insider:

“Nyck has spoken to absolutely no one since the news of Red Bull, not even to any Italian media. The news is fake and defamation. Obviously, someone wanted to make a name for himself – in any case, we reserve the right to take further legal action.”

After Le Goff’s clarification, De Vries has clarified the emergence of those reports on his social media. The Dutchman dismissed them and claimed he had not spoken to any Italian media.

Given his close bond with Max Verstappen and the role he played in being inducted into the Red Bull camp, it is highly unlikely that De Vries would make such drastic statements about Lewis Hamilton or the 2021 title saga.