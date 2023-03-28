“Everyone is in that midfield” - Haas team principal Guenther Steiner wary of pouncing on ‘very few points’ available this season

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner reckons there are no back-of-the-grid teams this season.

The opening two races of the 2023 season have shown that Red Bull Racing are the team to beat this season, with Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari fighting to be the second-best on the grid. Alpine have shown signs of being able to keep up with the frontrunners, but time will tell if they can remain consistent.

Beyond that, though, all the teams are packed up into one bunch. Haas, Alfa Romeo, McLaren, Williams and AlphaTauri have scored just six points between them so far.

Steiner believes that there are very few points on offer this season as every team beyond the ones at the front are all in midfield. He said (via motorsportweek):

“As we’ve discussed, there are only a few points available for the midfield teams, and everyone is in that midfield, from P6 down, it’s all midfield, there is nobody behind.”

He added:

“We must take every opportunity. I think we are in the midfield, the upper end of it, but every race could see a change where each team is. The only thing to do at the moment is to work hard and try not to make mistakes because they will cost dearly.”

Haas F1 to celebrate three 'home' races in America with special suits and liveries

Haas F1 have disclosed plans for the three races in the United States of America, with a special suit being unveiled at the 2023 Miami GP. The team are also expected to celebrate their return to home soil with special liveries.

Haas' director of marketing, Mark Morrell, has said that the team has a special suit design for its drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg for the race in Miami. He told PlanetF1:

“All three races are important to us. We’re lucky as a team, I suppose, to have three home races, but what I quite like about them is that they’re all very distinctive. We will most definitely be running special suits and special liveries at some, perhaps not all. But we’ve got special suits for Miami, and then we’ll look at the car around Austin and Vegas.”

The American team (1) are seventh in the constructor's championship after two races.

Poll : 0 votes