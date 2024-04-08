"Everyone is a Penelope Kvyat fan": Fans react to Red Bull sharing clips of Max Verstappen hugging Kelly Piquet's daughter

F1 fans have reacted positively to a video of Penelope Kvyat and Max Verstappen posted by the Red Bull F1 team at the 2024 Japanese GP.

The three-time world champion got back to winning ways in Japan after his DNF at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne a couple of weeks back due to rear right brake failure.

The win on Sunday was Verstappen's third of the season and third in a row in Suzuka. He was joined in celebrations by Penelope Kvyat, daughter of his girlfriend Kelly Piquet who she shares with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. The four-year-old was cheering on the Dutch driver during the podium celebrations and the parc ferme after the former's win.

Red Bull posted a cute video of Penelope hanging around Max Verstappen throughout the Japanese GP weekend on their social media handles.

F1 fans took to social media to react to the video on X, with one claiming that after watching the heartwarming video everyone became a fan of the four-year-old.

"Everyone is a Penelope Kvyat fan," wrote the fan.

"Max is a champion in life. I'm a Lewis fan, but I can't not love Max after watching lot of video of him. He's fun and adorable. And watching him and P together always warms my heart," commented one fan.

"They are so cute," wrote another fan.

A few others commented about Max Verstappen's connection with Penelope Kvyat:

"He treats her like she's his own," wrote one fan.

"She basically stole the show today," commented another.

Max Verstappen with Penelope Kvyat comments by fans via Sportskeeda

Max Verstappen chimes in on Penelope Kvyat's celebrations

The Dutchman stated that he was relieved that he got the win in Japan as he was worried that Penelope Kvyat would have felt that she brought bad luck. Speaking to ViaPlay, the Red Bull driver explained:

“She (Penelope) asked me, ‘Why did you retire?’ in Australia and I said ‘Well, the car was on fire!’ I think Kelly is glad nothing happened today, otherwise, she (Penelope) might feel as if she brings bad luck."

In his interview with TIME, Verstappen delved into his relationship with Kelly Piquet's daughter and added:

“I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute.”

It would be interesting to see if the four-year-old attends any other races to cheer on the Dutchman in the 2024 season.