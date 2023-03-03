“Everyone is pretty excited” - Lance Stroll can’t wait to drive his Aston Martin car and compete this weekend

Almost two weeks ago, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was involved in an accident while training. The injury, which was widely reported to be a break in his right wrist, saw him miss the three-day pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Contrary to speculation that Stroll will not be fit to take part in the season-opening race and that he will be replaced by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich, he passed fitness tests and is all set to compete at the Bahrain International Circuit this weekend.

Aston Martin caught everyone's attention during testing, making several competitors believe that they are the favorites to lead the midfield pack in 2023 — if not challenge the front-runners.

After missing testing in Bahrain, Lance Stroll has stated that he is itching to get behind the wheel of the AMR23 to experience the progress the team has made over the winter.

He said (via the official F1 website):

“It looked like it was a great week and it looks like everyone is pretty excited. The spirit in the team is great right now, so I’m just excited to get behind the wheel of the new car,” he commented.

He added:

“I think we’re going to learn a lot more this weekend; testing’s always so hard to tell. I think this weekend with the first race, proper qualifying, race pace, we’ll understand and see where we sit.”

Lance Stroll opens up on his accident and the extent of his injuries

After keeping information about his accident and the injuries he sustained a closely guarded secret, Lance Stroll has finally opened up about the incident and his injuries.

Speaking to the official F1 website, the Canadian said:

“Yeah, [I’m] feeling pretty good. It was a busy week just getting myself back in shape to be here. [I’m] just really, really happy to be here and looking forward to the weekend. It was an eventful week, for sure!” said Stroll, before expanding on his surgery and recovery.

Lance Stroll added:

“[It was] just some minor surgery on my right wrist, and my left one, I banged it up a little bit. It was just pretty… yeah, [a] painful bike accident, [I] just came off the bike and ate it pretty hard. That’s it and [I] just basically went all-out to get myself back into shape, to get back in the car.

"The doctor was incredible, my physio was unbelievable, and thanks to them I’m here in Bahrain.”

